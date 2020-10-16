BIG STONE GAP — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mountain Empire Community College will host a virtual Home Craft Days special event on Friday and Saturday in a tribute to past craft and food vendors, music performances and cultural demonstrations.
A two-hour virtual program will be broadcast on Friday from 7-9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon and 3-5 p.m. The program will be available for view on www.mecc.edu/youtube/, www.facebook.com/mountainempirecollege and Comcast Channel 6. Recordings will be available following the initial broadcast.
Home Craft Days Festival Director Mike Gilley said that the program will draw upon 48 years of recordings from prior Home Craft Days for viewers to experience the traditional music and crafts that have been the centerpiece of the event.
The college is also pleased to share this year’s virtual festival to an even broader audience through Project Southwest, a streaming video production of Blue Ridge PBS. Through this venue, the 49th annual HCD event will be available throughout the year, with additional footage of the traditional music and crafts you will find at the 50th anniversary of the festival in 2021.
The 49th Home Craft Days Festival virtual program is hosted by long-time Home Craft Days volunteers Tyler Hughes and Todd Meade, and will feature new and old music performances dating back to the original Home Craft Days event in 1971. Current performers highlighted include the Childress Sisters, Rich Kirby and Eric McMurray.
Additional craft demonstrators featured in the program include Ganell Marshall, Mark Ramsey, Maurice Vanhook and members of the Mountain Tradition Woodcarvers. Youth re-enactors from the Daniel Boone Wilderness Road Association will demonstrate 18th century frontier games and Dr. Harriette Arrington will share a story with festival viewers.
MECC also will present the first in a series of history lectures developed by the college. The program will feature local historian Dr. Lawrence Fleenor and will focus on Chief Benge. That program will also be featured on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the college’s YouTube and Facebook channel.
MECC plans to host the 50th anniversary of the Home Craft Days Festival on campus in October 2021. The event is planned to be the biggest celebration yet.