ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County-based HolstonConnect announced Tuesday it was awarded $5.5 million from a state Coronavirus Relief Fund to provide 2,300 homes near Rogersville with access to broadband services.
The affected homes are in the Persia community south of Rogersville, as well as a portion of the Rogersville North and Pressman’s Home communities.
HolstonConnect is a subsidiary of the Holston Electric Cooperative, which provides TVA-generated electricity to most of Hawkins County and a portion of Hamblen County.
On Friday, the state awarded $61 million in emergency broadband grants, with $5.5 million announced for HolstonConnect.
The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development worked with the Tennessee Electric Cooperative Association and other stakeholders to develop the Tennessee Emergency Broadband Fund using a portion of resources allocated to Tennessee through the Coronavirus Relief Fund.
HolstonConnect will utilize the funds before the end of 2020, and HEC general manager Jimmy Sandlin said HolstonConnect will immediately begin additional construction to expedite broadband service to these locations that currently do not have access.
The project will enable people in some of the most remote parts of the service territory to participate in modern work, education and commerce. Broadband expansion will also improve the region’s ability to respond to current and future public health emergencies.
“The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have shown the absolute necessity of robust, high-speed broadband availability to all citizens,” Sandlin said. “From public health mandates requiring closure of schools, primary work locations shifting to residential homes and closed medical facilities, without access to broadband our members do not have the ability to continue to function equally in society. Today’s welcomed announcement will help further speed up the deployment of fiberoptic services to rural locations within our service territory.”
Sandlin noted that several staff members worked diligently to get the grant application submitted on deadline including Steve Pittman, information technology and compliance officer; Jennifer Dale, business development manager for HolstonConnect; and Thomas Powell, director of broadband operations, the Finance and Accounting Department.
“With this award, HolstonConnect is demonstrating our ability to expand access quickly and leverage grant funds for maximum impact,” Sandlin added. “We appreciate the trust and confidence Gov. Lee and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development have placed in us through the announcement.”