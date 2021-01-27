KINGSPORT — Holston Valley Medical Center was the only United States hospital selected as a demonstration site for this year’s Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC).
Dr. Chris Metzger, medical director of HVMC's diagnostic catheterization and interventional labs, transmitted a vascular case live — with full patient consent — from the hospital's cath lab to Leipzig, Germany, on Wednesday for audiences around the world.
LINC, an interdisciplinary live course for physicians, connects colleagues from different specialties on a global stage to facilitate fresh discussion about vascular patients. Due to (COVID-19), this year’s conference will be conducted virtually.
“LINC presents an incredible opportunity for some of the best and brightest minds in the world to come together and share our expertise,” said Metzger. “It’s always a privilege to participate in LINC, while also showcasing the world-class cardiovascular care we offer right here in the Appalachian Highlands.”
Metzger’s expertise is in such high demand for medical conferences that a camera was installed in his cath lab to accommodate his regular demonstrations for national and international medical conferences such as VIVA New Cardiovascular Horizons, International Symposium of Endovascular Therapy, AMP and Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) and Interventional Advances.
“Holston Valley is extremely proud to offer some of the best cardiovascular care in the world,” said Lindy White, president of HVMC and CEO of Ballad Health’s Northwest Market. “Dr. Metzger’s work puts our communities first in line for leading-edge cardiovascular treatment, and his leadership advances the quality of care for cardiovascular patients across the country.
“When you have physicians from all over the world fixing their eyes on one hospital, you know you’re doing something right.”
Metzger and his colleagues at HVMC also led the hospital to earn recognition through dozens of accolades and honors in the past decade. Despite facing a global pandemic, the hospital earned several recognitions in 2020, including a nod from the American Heart Association through the Mission: Lifeline Gold Receiving Quality Achievement Award.
“These accolades build upon Holston Valley’s enduring legacy as a pillar of quality cardiovascular care, pushing the envelope every day to advance cardiovascular care around the world,” White said.
HVMC's cardiology programs also earned a spot from U.S. News and World Report for High-Performing Hospitals thanks to outstanding performance in transcatheter aortic valve replacement, heart failure treatment and abdominal aneurysm reporting. BlueCross BlueShield also applauded HVMC's quality cardiovascular care with a Blue Distinction Center+ Designation.
Additionally, HVMC was one of 140 hospitals in the nation to receive the 2020 Chest Pain — MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award, a distinction from the American College of Cardiology.
“At the end of the day, what matters most is that we make a difference in our patients' lives,” Metzger said. “These accolades signify what we already know about our team at Holston Valley: That we’re passionate, hardworking and dedicated to the health of our community. I’m proud of our team, and I love sharing our accomplishments with the world.”
More information about HVMC's cardiovascular services can be found at www.balladhealth.org. Information about LINC is available at www.leipzig-interventional-course.com/.
About Holston Valley Medical Center
Partnering with and serving Kingsport, Tenn., and its surrounding region for more than 80 years, Holston Valley Medical Center features the latest healthcare designs and innovations, including new intensive care units and operating suites, as well as expanded emergency and radiology departments. The Christine LaGuardia Phillips Cancer Center provides a full range of oncology diagnostic and treatment options, including a Trilogy linear accelerator, and Holston Valley’s internationally recognized cardiovascular service was the first in Tennessee to offer transcatheter aortic valve replacement surgery for patients who are unable to undergo open-heart surgery. The hospital also features an accredited breast center, orthopedics and joint replacement, bariatric surgery, an Advanced Primary Stroke Center, diabetes care, physical rehabilitation and hyperbaric medicine. Learn more about Holston Valley Medical Center at www.balladhealth.org/HVMC.