By MARINA WATERS
KINGSPORT — You can expect increased noise coming from Holston Army Ammunition Plant for the next several days.
The plant’s steam ventilation system is expected to be “louder than normal,” HAAP officials told the Times News. Justine Barati with the Joint Munitions Command, which is the higher headquarters for HAAP, said the noise is caused by the facility’s ongoing project to transition from coal to natural gas-steam.
“In July, Holston Army Ammunition Plant informed the local community of the expansion and modernization efforts at Holston AAP which included a new natural gas-fired steam plant,” Barati said via email.
“Holston AAP is excited to announce the transition of the operation from the coal-fired steam plant to the new natural gas-fired steam plant is underway. As part of this transition, venting of steam is necessary and possesses no harm to the environment; however, it is expected to be louder than normal. We expect completion of the transition by approximately Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. The new natural gas-fired steam plant will reduce air emissions from the facility by replacing the legacy coal-fired steam plant with modern and more efficient natural gas-fired steam equipment. We appreciate the community’s understanding and support during this transition period.”
The Times News received multiple calls from citizens living near the plant noting increased noise starting last week and throughout last weekend.
In June, Holston AAP sent notice of a “one-time, self-cleaning” of its new natural gas-fired steam facility that was expected to create additional noise at the site.
The conversion project is set for completion late this year. The total contract value is $158 million to design, build and commission the new facility. The Army awarded BAE Systems a contract to design, build and commission the natural gas-fired steam facility in 2018. BAE Systems has been the operating contractor for the Holston Army Ammunition Plant since 1999.
Holston AAP is a major supplier of explosive materials to the U.S. Department of Defense. The ammunition producer is located in Kingsport and was built in the 1940s to support the war effort. The plant continues to play a role in U.S. conflict while also participating in the Armament Retooling and Manufacturing Support program, which leases onsite space to private companies.
