KINGSPORT — The Holston Army Ammunition Plant is informing citizens that there is a potential for increased noise over the next two weeks because workers at the site will be destroying a water tank.
The project began on Monday and work will continue through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Officials at the plant say all work will take place in the daylight hours to “limit any increased noise during the evening and impact to local businesses.”
HAAP officials said they expect the impact of the noise to be limited.
HAAP also posted information about the project on Facebook.