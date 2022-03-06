KINGSPORT — Over the last year, Holston Army Ammunition Plant has made several improvements to modernize the site and be more environmentally friendly.
Director of Communications for BAE Systems Claire Powell said that the site has been committed to enhancing technology since 2006. According to Powell, around $1 billion has been invested toward “increasing production capabilities, technology, infrastructure, safety and environmental enhancements.”
One project that was completed in 2021 was the creation of a natural-gas-fired steam plant. For 80 years, the facility utilized a coal-fired steam plant, which was used for the last time on Oct. 4, 2021.
“This more environmentally friendly plant provides increased efficiency and capacity to the site and is part of the ongoing sustainability strategy to reduce air emissions,” Powell said.
The site has also finished the final design for a flashing furnace and a static detonation chamber. Powell said that the timeline for completing these two open burning alternatives will depend on obtaining environmental permits. The expected completion for the furnace will be in 2024, while the detonation chamber is expected to be completed in 2026.
The chemical processing facility within the site made several upgrades in the summer of 2021 that improved the acetic acid refining capabilities at the plant.
The plant is also on track to complete the Weak Acetic Acid Recovery Process project that will include a building and a tank farm. The project is scheduled to reach completion in the summer of 2023.
The site is also continuing to complete modernization projects that support the RDX capacity expansion that started in 2017, with some existing projects reaching completion in 2022 and new projects that will be initiated in 2022.
Powell said the site’s transformation helps to enhance the local community.
“The strategic transformation of the site offers exciting enhancements to both the local community and warfighter as several projects are near completion,” Powell said. “The Holston Army Ammunition Plant, through the support of operating contractor BAE Systems, remains focused on providing our warfighters with reliable and quality products while developing innovative technology for a cleaner environment.”