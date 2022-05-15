KINGSPORT — The Holston Army Ammunition Plant will be celebrating Military Appreciation Month by wearing red every Friday in honor of Remember Everyone Deployed (RED) in May.
The general manager of HAAP and military veteran Jeff Russell said that the initiative is a good way to show support for the service members who are deployed.
“I am in awe of the dedication and sacrifice our current generation of warfighters demonstrate during their deployments to protect our freedoms,” Russell said. “I hope you’ll join me in support of our troops and their families all year long, but especially as we remember, honor and support our deployed active-duty service members this Military Appreciation Month.”
BAE Systems, which manages communications for HAAP, will be making a $5,000 donation to Second Harvest Food Bank in honor of the military community, active-duty service members and veterans.
Second Harvest works year round to help community members as well as veterans in the Tri-Cities area.
“In the time of need that we currently have, deployed families can experience some additional stress when their service member is not home with them,” Russell said. “So this is an effort to show support for those deployed service members.”
Russell said that it is important for individuals to remember service members, especially during Military Appreciation Month.
“Oftentimes, there are many military service members all around us on a daily basis, whether they’re in the Guard or the Reserve, or active duty,” Russell said. “So when they go deploy, it’s a little bit of out of sight, out of mind, and this is a time for us to take a moment to say thank you and show appreciation for those service members’ commitment to the values that our country represents.”
BAE Systems and HAAP encourage members of the local community to participate in RED Fridays.