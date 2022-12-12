Top photo: Carter Collins joins his parents, Matthew and Stephanie, and grandmother Debbie Collins on Sunday to meet Santa Claus and Junior Teen Miss Wise County Shelby Ratliff at the Wise home of Ben and Kim Mays. At right, Adalyn Woodard takes a spin around the skating rink at Leeman Field in Pennington Gap on Friday.
Holiday spirit in Southwest Virginia
Mike Still - Kingsport Times News
Adalyn Woodard takes a spin around the skating rink at Leeman Field in Pennington Gap Friday.
While snow has not arrived in Southwest Virginia this December, the holiday spirit was blanketing Southwest Virginia this past weekend.
Adalyn Woodard enjoyed the music and lights at the skating rink at Leeman Field in Pennington Gap Friday, while toddler Carter Collins joined his parents Stephanie and Matthew Collins and grandmother Debbie Collins on Sunday to visit Santa Claus and Junior Teen Miss Wise County Shelby Ratliff at the Nottingham Avenue home of Ben and Kim Mays.
The Clauses have another outdoor event at 208 Nottingham Ave. on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. when children’s author E.B. Fletcher brings her canine attorney Lincoln McCarthy the Labradoodle to visit and perform a reading from "Merry Kissmus, Lincoln!". Visitors are invited to bring their dogs on leashes to have fun and bring their cell phones or cameras to take photos.