The first weekend in December means the formal opening of the Christmas season for many Southwest Virginia localities, with plenty of parades, tree lightings and other holiday events across the region.
Parades
Wise County
• Big Stone Gap: Christmas parade, Thursday, Dec. 2, 6 p.m.
• Coeburn: Christmas parade, Friday, Dec. 3, 6:30 p.m.
• Appalachia: Community Christmas Parade, Saturday, Dec. 4, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Parade starts on Main Street, moving through Old Bottom, New Bottom, Cold Springs Drive, Inman, Exeter, Ridge Avenue, Callahan Avenue/Andover, Derby, Stonega, the old Appalachia High School area and Dunbar.
• Wise: Kiwanis Club Parade, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2 p.m.
• St. Paul, Kiwanis Christmas Parade, Saturday, Dec. 4, 6 p.m.
• Pound, Christmas parade, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2 p.m.
Norton
• Holiday Market at Norton Expo Center, Saturday, Dec. 4, 5-8 p.m., with Christmas Tree Lighting at Park Avenue and 8th Street at 6 p.m.
• Christmas parade, Sunday, Dec. 5, 6 p.m. on Park Avenue
Lee County
• Pennington Gap: Christmas parade, Friday, Dec. 3, 6 p.m. Christmas Tree Lighting at 6:15 and free showing of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at the Lee Theatre at 8.
• Jonesville: Lights in the Park at Cumberland Bowl Park, through Dec. 31, 6-9 nightly.
Scott County
• Gate City: Christmas parade, Saturday, Dec. 4, 7 p.m.
• Nickelsville: Christmas parade, Sunday, Dec. 5, 3 p.m., with Christmas activities 1-3 p.m. and Christmas Tree Lighting at 5:30 at Town Hall
Other events
• Natural Tunnel State Park Lighting of the Tunnel, Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 18. Parking is $5. Chairlift admission is $5 round trip.
• Southwest Virginia Museum State Park Festival of Trees, Tuesday-Sunday through Dec. 31. Special evening viewings on Fridays and Saturdays, 6-10 p.m. Regular museum hours: Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Museum admission includes the festival: ages 6-12 — $3; ages 13 & up — $5; groups of 10 or more ages 6-12 — $2; ages 13 & up — $4.