Wise Fall Fling 2022 - logo

Wise Fall Fling, Oct. 8-9, 2022

 contributed

WISE — “History … Memories … and Fun” are the themes for this year’s 44th annual Wise Fall Fling in downtown Wise.

Fall Fling coordinator Bonnie Aker said this year’s Fling continues the festival’s tradition of crafts, music, contests and fun for all ages.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video