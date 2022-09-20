WISE — “History … Memories … and Fun” are the themes for this year’s 44th annual Wise Fall Fling in downtown Wise.
Fall Fling coordinator Bonnie Aker said this year’s Fling continues the festival’s tradition of crafts, music, contests and fun for all ages.
Several lead-in events will start the week before the Oct. 8-9 festival, including the Miss Fall Fling Beauty Pageant on Saturday, Oct. 1 at J.W. Adams Combined School in Pound. The pageant winner will be invited to participate in the Miss Virginia Pageant. For more information, email miswisefallfling@gmail.com or call (276) 492-3537.
Wednesday, Oct. 5, starts with the annual Senior Citizens Day at Big Glades from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., hosted by In Home Care. Music, bingo and food will be part of the festivities. For more information, call Amy Jackson at (276) 328-9343.
Turning 360, a Fun Night with Fashion, will be held Oct. 5 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Shoppes on Main. Refreshments and door prizes will be given. For more information, call (276) 328-9427.
Thursday, Oct. 6, features PAINT-A-CAN at 3:30 p.m. between L.F. Addington Middle and Wise Primary Schools. Students from both schools can help paint trash cans used during the Fall Fling. Call Greg Cross and Wise County Clean Team for info at (276) 328-1000.
Information on contest requirements and registration for the Fall Fling Essay Contest, Art & Photo Contests can be found at wisefallfling.com
On the eve of the Fall Fling, Friday, Oct. 7, the annual Fall Fling Town Wide Yard Sale starts at 7 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m. Vendors from outside Wise can set up tables at Christ Lutheran Church, or Wise Church of God. For more information, email Angela Gibson at 1angenoelg@gmail.com.
First Bank & Trust will hold its Customer Appreciation lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a Hot Dogs and Soup Bean Lunch and music. For more information, email Taylor Baker at tbaker@firstbank.com.
For a Friday evening meal before the Fall Fling, the Wise Kiwanis Spaghetti Dinner runs from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Wise Baptist Church. Spaghetti, garlic bread, salad, dessert and soda are $10.00, and proceeds will benefit area children. For more information, call Cindi Smoot at (276) 639 -3397.
The main Fall Fling opens Saturday, Oct. 8, with the Top Gun 5K race. Call Steve Childrers at (276) 439-1450 or register online at runtricities.org NCH Top Gun Run.
The Wise Church of God will host a pancake breakfast at the Wise Church of God Fellowship Hall, 8-11 a.m., with pancakes, bacon or sausage, juice or milk and coffee for $6 per person.
Craftspersons and artisans will line Main Street during the Fall Fling.
Among those featured are:
• Creekbird Crafts and 83-year-old artisan Thadeus Bolling from Pikeville, Kentucky
• Kaitlin Collins, with pottery and woodworking items, from Johnson City
• Tricia Cahoon, local potter, from Wise
• Pound Mountain Boys Furniture
• Blacksmith and artisan Mark Ramsey
• An apple butter stir-off hosted by Jennifer Davis of Pugs Orchard & Country Store
Live music fills the Fling Oct. 8 and 9 with traditional, bluegrass, country, gospel and even a little Cajun at the Big Glades stage on Main Street.
Performers include:
• White Top Mountain Band
• Right Fork Ramblers
• Appalachian Highlanders Pipes & Drums
• The Kings Messengers
• After Hours on Saturday from 7-9 p.m., featuring Ron Short and the Possum Playboys’ mix of swamp, swing, early rock, be-bop and whatever the band feels the mood.
Saturday’s events include the Anything Apples apple butter and apple pie contest, the Wise Fall Fling Corn Hole Tournament, Pet Contest, tours of nearby MountainRose Vinyards and the Wise Heritage Hall Car /Truck, Jeep & Bike Show.
Saturday also features KIDS Korner with free firetruck rides, free books, a Youth Obstacle Course and Bays Mountain nature display.
Sunday continues with more crafts and, for the kids, free inflatables, balloon twisting, face painting, gemstone mining, train rides, and more.
For more information on Wise Fall Fling:
Online: wisefallfling.com