PENNINGTON GAP – The third annual Emancipation Day celebration at the Appalachian African American Cultural Center saw people enjoying fellowship and remembering the importance of centuries of history.
Emancipation Day in the Tennessee-Southwest Virginia-Kentucky region celebrates an event two years before the original Juneteenth, when the-Union military governor of Tennessee and future Vice President Andrew Johnson freed his slaves in 1863.
Ron Carson, co-founder of the Center with his late wife Jill, said the event stemmed from his time in Boston in the early 1970s when he learned about Juneteenth celebrations from Jill and she leaned about Emancipation Day from him.
“Christmas Day and the August 8 event, those were two of my favorite days when I was growing up,” said Carson. “I can remember seven or eight times we made that trip to Chilhowie Park in Knoxville up until 1965.”
Carson said his mother and others in the Pennington Gap black community made the day special with the boxes of sandwiches, fried chicken and desserts packed for the bus trip to Knoxville, even though racism hung over the event.
“That was the only time blacks were allowed to go into Chilhowie Park,” said Carson. “I was told by somebody from the Knoxville area, “Do you know that they drained that pool after you guys left every year?””
Besides commemorating Johnson’s action 160 years ago, the crown enjoyed plenty of food, gospel music and socializing under tents. Several people made their way to the Cultural Center – converted from what was the one-room, blacks-only schoolhouse in town - to see walls covered with photos of life over the years in Southwest Virginia. “Roots” author Alex Haley’s writing desk occupied a corner of the schoolroom. A few feet away, Appalshop Archival Director Caroline Rubens and archivist Leo Shannon set up scanning and recording gear to help people record oral histories and digitize family photos.
Carson, wearing a ‘History Matters’ t-shirt, said history is the core of the event and the force behind the Center.
“Everywhere I go around the country with the 400 Years of History Commission that I’m on, I always say these words from Dr. Carter G. Woodson that got Jill and I started on this 35 years ago,” Carson told the crowd. “Perhaps the most important thing for any given people is the documentation and preservation of their history. If a race has no history, it has no worthwhile tradition and it stands to be lost in the eyes of society forever.”
Black history in Appalachia represents “a minority within a minority” in American history, Carson added.
Musician Ron Short offered a tribute to Jill Carson, playing a simple wooden flute and singing to her memory.
“I will weep no more,” Short ended his song.
Sandra Jones, pastor of Williams Chapel AME Zion Church in Big Stone Gap and coordinator for this year’s event, re-emphasized history’s role in the celebration as she pointed to the Center.
“There is so much history within those walls,” said Jones, “and you just might see someone that you recognize.”
Josh and Terran Outsey joined with Jason Young to present the Center with a sign retrieved from the demolition of the Emmanuel Church of Jesus Christ. Young’s grandmother, Annie Lee Noaks, pastored the church.
Keynote speaker Rev. Buffy Dunnaville, pastor of White Memorial AME Zion Church in Middlesboro, Kentucky, restated the importance of history to the Eighth of August celebration and to current events.
“We have to go back and look into our history, focus on those things that got us through and use those things to help build our communities and make us better,” said Dunnaville. “We need to go back to the foundation which is the church. The church is what helped us get through those times of Jim Crow and the civil rights movement.”
Dunnaville said she was excited to learn about the significance of the Eighth of August celebration and to help it continue in the region.
“It feels sometimes like we’re going backwards, and we need to come together, all of us, no matter what race we are because we all have to do this together.,” Dunnaville added. “We’re better together, we’re stronger together and it’s going to take all of us to make things better, especially in the times we’re in now.”
“It’s been a wonderful day,” said Carson. “We need to keep our history alive. If we don’t know where we came from, we don’t know where we’re going. I’ll do everything in my power now that Jill’s gone to keep this going. My daughter has jumped onboard. Another generation is growing up and we just wan to keep it alive.”