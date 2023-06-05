NORTON — The popularity of one Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) event was on full display Saturday, with spectators lining parts of the road from Norton to Flag Rock to watch drivers beat the clock.

The Flag Rock HillClimb came to Norton in 2022, but spectators then only saw relays of competing drivers and cars coming and going along Park Avenue. That changed Saturday, with SCCA organizers setting up viewing areas along a bike trail above the route at the Flag Rock Recreation Area.

