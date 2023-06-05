Spectators at Saturday’s Flag Rock HillClimb got to watch a variety of vehicles — from Mazdas, Camaros, BMWs, custom builds to this Lamborghini — running the timed 1.7-mile course up the mountain from Norton.
Dillon Broyles makes the turn at Flag Rock Recreation Area during Saturday’s SCCA Flag Rock HillClimb. Broyles’ parents were among family and friends watching the 49 cars in the event.
Mike Still/Six Rivers Media
Jill and Mark Broyles watch for their son Dillon, one of the drivers in the SCCA Flag Rock HillClimb on Saturday.
Mike Still/Six Rivers Media
Mike Still/Six Rivers Media
Some of the dozens of spectators that came to the Flag Rock Recreation Area on Saturday to watch drivers and cars in the SCCA Flag Rock HillClimb.
Mike Still/Six Rivers Media
Spectators enjoyed a top view of the cars racing the clock during Saturday's SCCA Flag Rock HillClimb in Norton.
NORTON — The popularity of one Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) event was on full display Saturday, with spectators lining parts of the road from Norton to Flag Rock to watch drivers beat the clock.
The Flag Rock HillClimb came to Norton in 2022, but spectators then only saw relays of competing drivers and cars coming and going along Park Avenue. That changed Saturday, with SCCA organizers setting up viewing areas along a bike trail above the route at the Flag Rock Recreation Area.