HILTONS — Gypsies are known for traveling, as are the Hillbilly Gypsies — but when the five-member band stops in town, it’s with fast-paced bluegrass and old- timey harmonies in tow.
The Hillbilly Gypsies will perform at the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons on Saturday. “Their old-timey approach adds an authentic barn party atmosphere to their shows,” a press release from the Carter Fold said. “Watching the whole band work around the mic is like taking a trip back in time. It’ll sure make you want to get up and dance!”
The old-time bluegrass band formed in 2001 after meeting at a Wednesday night old-time jam in Morgantown, West Virginia. Since then, the band has played many major bluegrass festival events around the country, including the Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival, Poppy Mountain Bluegrass Festival, Delfest, Summersville Music in the Mountains Festival, the Outer Banks Bluegrass Festival, Appalachian Uprising and many more.
The band includes the married duo Trae Buckner (on guitar, clawhammer banjo, harmonica, lead and harmony vocals) and Jamie Lynn Buckner (on lead and harmony vocals). The band also includes Robbie Mann on the fiddle, Levi Houston Sanders on banjo, guitar, autoharp, mandolin and vocals, and Ryan Cramer on upright bass and harmony vocals.
For more information on the Hillbilly Gypsies, go to http://thehillbillygypsies.com/.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization that features weekly old-time country and folk music at the venue in Hiltons. The venue also honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter, and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in 1927 are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center, Inc. shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults; $2 for children 6 to 11 and children 6 and under are free.