Timothy Hill

Timothy Hill, a Republican from Sullivan County, addresses the Johnson County Commission during a special meeting held to appoint a replacement for Republican representative Scotty Campbell (District 3), who resigned. 

 Dan Cullinane/Six Rivers Media

Timothy Hill was appointed Thursday by the Johnson County Commission to serve as interim representative in the Tennessee House for District 3, which includes all of Johnson County and parts of Carter, Hawkins and Sullivan counties.

The district had been represented by Republican Scotty Campbell since 2021, but on March 29 he was found guilty by an ethics subcommittee of sexually harassing at least one legislative intern. Campbell resigned on April 20.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you