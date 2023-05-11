Wise County Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth and Union Primary School Principal Heather Sykes, center, joined School Board member Herb Shortt, division Maintenance Director Gary Lawson and board members Martha Jett and Vicki Williams in cutting the ribbon Wednesday to mark completion of the school’s new classroom expansion.
Wise County Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth, left, tours the Union Primary School instructional addition Wednesday with division Finance Director Beth Shupe, county School Board member Vicki Williams and Union Primary Principal Heather Sykes.
Union Primary School's new $3 million classroom addition is complete after two years.
Mike Still - Kingsport Times News
Mike Still/mstill@SixRiversMedia.com
Union Primary School music teacher Cathy Qualls leads third graders in a song during Wednesday's ribbon cutting ceremony for the school's new classroom expansion.
Mike Still/mstill@SixRiversMedia.com
BIG STONE GAP — Union Primary School’s new classroom expansion is ready to occupy.
Wise County school officials cut the ribbon Wednesday on the $3 million project — one of several school upgrades funded over the past two years with federal COVID relief school facility funds.
The Union project adds six new classrooms to the school, which division Superintendent Mike Goforth said has the largest enrollment — approximately 820 students in pre-K through fourth grade — among all 13 county schools.
Union Primary Principal Heather Sykes said the addition will provide four full-sized classrooms for art classes, music instruction, occupational and physical therapy and an autism resources room. Two half-size rooms will accommodate instructional resources and individualized instruction for title program students, she added.
Sykes — who also attended Union Primary in her youth — said the dedicated art and music classrooms will be a major change in how instructors conduct those classes.
“Until now, our music teacher has had to travel between classes with their cart of materials,” Sykes said.
This is a project and classrooms that will be put to use almost immediately when school starts this fall,” Goforth said.
After music teacher Cathy Qualls led Union third graders in singing “Start Your Day with a Song” and “King Kong Kitchie Kitchie Ki Me O” before the ribbon cutting, Sykes said the group can look forward to using the music classroom and fourth graders in four months.
“We hope this can encourage the inner artist and musician in each of our students,” Sykes said.
Sykes said the project includes plenty of natural lighting, adding to an open feel to the class spaces.
Quoting Benjamin Franklin, Sykes said, “An investment in education always pays the highest return.”
Goforth said plans call to bring new desks and other classroom furniture into the new spaces by June. Sykes said teachers can also expect technology such as computer-integrated smartboards that allow students and teachers to go beyond the classic chalkboard when participating in classroom learning.
After the cutting, Goforth, Sykes, Assistant Principal Fred Fox and contractor Quesenberry’s Inc. Vice president Spencer Quesenberry led School Board members Vicki Williams, Herb Shortt and Martha Jett on a tour of the expansion.