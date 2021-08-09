NORTON — The third annual High Knob Outdoor Festival will take area residents and visitors back to nature starting Aug. 17.
A joint venture with the city of Norton and Virginia Cooperative Extension, the festival includes a week of outdoor events in Norton and neighboring Scott County.
Get to know ticks and chiggers of Southwest Virginia during a field trip with Virginia Cooperative Extension Agent Phil on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 6 p.m. at the city’s Legion Park. Meeks will give facts and dispel myths about parasites. To register for the session, call (276) 328-6194 or email [email protected].
Henry David Thoreau lived in a cabin in the New England woods and brought his laundry to his mother before he wrote about Walden Pond. The High Knob Outdoor Festival makes it easier to get in a nature writing frame of mind with Nature Journaling 101 on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m. Phil Meeks also leads the session, restricted to participants age 16 and older and a total of 10 slots for the session.
To register for Nature Journaling 101, call (276) 328-6194 or email [email protected]. Bring pencil and paper.
Aug. 19 has more than writing. Learn about High Knob Caves and Geology at 6 p.m. with UVA Wise assistant geology professor Teresa Brown during 2021 — the International Year of Caves and Karst. To register, call Katie Dunn at (276) 679-1160 or email [email protected].
To wrap up a full Aug. 19, or to spend two hours outside on Aug. 20 or 21, register for the Stock Creek Passage Trip at Natural Tunnel State Park. Guides will take you back two centuries on a route like that taken by Daniel Boone and others on the way west. The route takes hikers through Natural Tunnel and over boulders and rocks. A lesson on applied water erosion and fault lines comes with the tunnel part of the trip.
Persons eight and older registering for the Stock Creek trips should dress for the conditions — wading gear, flashlights, wading staffs and sturdy shoes are recommended. Flip flops sandals and Crocs are not recommended. Pets are not allowed. Pre-registration is required for each of the trips, which cost $5 for admission. Call Natural Tunnel State Park at (276) 940-2674 to register.
Friday, Aug. 20, features the Outdoor Fest Downtown Celebration on Park Avenue in Norton from 6-10 p.m., with outdoor vendors, outdoor games, a beer/wine garden, and live music from the Thomas Cassell Band and The Soulamanders.
Aug. 21 has more outdoor activities:
• Flag Rock Group Mountain Trail Bike Ride
• Clinch River Float Trip
• Wild Cave Tour
• High Knob Bouldering Clinic
• Butterfly and Insect Hike
For more information on event times and registration, visit:
• Online: https://highknoboutdoorfest.wixsite.com/highknoboutdoorfest/festival-schedule
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/highknoboutdoorfest