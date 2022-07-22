NORTON — Another round of summertime festival activity starts in August with the High Knob Outdoor Fest.
The city of Norton and Wise County Cooperative Extension Office are coordinating this year’s Festival in Norton for the week of Aug. 15-20. The weeklong festival will feature a variety of outdoor trips and activities, leading to a celebration from 2 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, in downtown Norton.
Norton Special Projects Coordinator Katie Dunn said the festival celebrates organizations, businesses and communities working to promote and grow outdoor recreation opportunities in the High Knob region. Much of that area includes Wise, Scott and Lee counties and Norton.
This year’s downtown celebration will feature food trucks, a beer garden with craft brews and wine, and live music by Alpine Motel, The Thomas Cassell Band, and The Soulamanders. Music will start at 5 p.m. Food vendors currently include The Pakalachian and Lincoln Road Coffee Lounge.
Activities and event
• Monday, Aug. 15: Trail Running Clinic
• Tuesday, Aug. 16: Trail Running Clinic, Nature Crafts at the Norton Friends and Farmers Market, Children’s Nature Scavenger Hunt (each day through Aug. 20)
• Thursday, Aug. 18: Women’s Adventure Film Tour & Panel
• Friday, Aug. 19: Clinch River Float Trip, Pack Out the Park Master Naturalist Event
• Saturday, Aug. 20: Flag Rock Trail Run, Flag Rock Mountain Bike Group Ride, High Knob Bouldering Clinic, Hike from High Knob Tower to High Knob Recreation Area, Tomahawk Throwing Demo Station in downtown Norton, Mountain Bike Demo Area in downtown Norton
Vendors include: Appalachian Voices, Boy Scouts of America, Central Appalachia Climbers Coalition, City of Norton, The Clinch Coalition, Clinch Life Outfitters, Clinch River State Park, Clinch River Valley Initiative, Lenowisco Health District, Mountain Sports Ltd., The Nature Conservancy, Natural Tunnel State Park, Stone Mountain Adventures, Town of St. Paul, Virginia Cooperative Extension, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Virginia Master Naturalists’ High Knob Chapter, Winze Co. and Wise County Tourism.
Festival sponsors include: Ballad Health, the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Virginia Tourism Corporation, Old Dominion Power, and Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine
Updates on the High Knob Outdoor Fest can be found online: