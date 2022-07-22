NORTON — Another round of summertime festival activity starts in August with the High Knob Outdoor Fest.

The city of Norton and Wise County Cooperative Extension Office are coordinating this year’s Festival in Norton for the week of Aug. 15-20. The weeklong festival will feature a variety of outdoor trips and activities, leading to a celebration from 2 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, in downtown Norton.

