NORTON — The High Knob Music Festival joins several area events this summer coming out of a pandemic-forced hiatus, but the extra time has helped organizers put the venue in better shape.
Festival Committee member Chris Jones said the June 19 festival will give visitors a larger, better-equipped stage for the day-long event.
Jones said fellow committee members have worked with the U.S. Forest Service Clinch Ranger District over the past two years to improve the High Knob Recreation Area and to get help from localities adjoining the site.
“The success story is, we reached across the mountain and got support from the Wise County and Scott County boards of supervisors and the city of Norton,” Jones said.
Funding from all three localities, community and business donations of materials and volunteer labor went toward replacing a small stage and podium with limited electric capacity.
“We tripled the size of the stage and installed a 600-foot conduit to increase stage power from 20 to 100 amps,” Jones said, “so we can handle any bands at the festival.”
The stage upgrade is part of a larger effort by Norton, Wise County, Clinch Ranger District and the LENOWISCO Planning District to improve the entire recreation area. Norton City Council agreed in 2019 to partner with the Forest Service to repair a leaking water system in the site, City Manager Fred Ramey said.
“The biggest kudos have to go to the High Knob Music Festival folks for investing their time and effort in this,” Ramey said, adding that city public works crews will be working with the Wise County Public Service Authority on a larger water system upgrade later in summer.
PSA Executive Director Cody McElroy said LENOWISCO obtained a $30,000 grant for the larger project, with the Clinch Ranger District being awarded another $20,000 federal grant for site upgrades. With PSA and city crews doing the work, he said, the entire site’s water system will be replaced.
McElroy said plans call for installing a new, more limited connection system for the recreation area’s campground area. A line running from the site’s storage tank to the beach bathhouse also will be replaced, and McElroy said PSA is waiting for Virginia Department of Health final approval to dig a new well to supply the site.
Approval for the well could come in about two weeks, McElroy said, while water line work is starting this week with a pause for the festival.
“This is a good regional project,” McElroy added.
Jones said this year’s festival includes several regional acts: Chris Rose, Musicology; The Childress Sisters; Hillbilly Bad; Sean Patrick Whiting; The Craig Street Band; and headliner The Billy Crawford Band.
The festival starts at 11 a.m. with a salute to veterans by Rolling Thunder of Johnson City, and performances continue through 7:30 p.m.
Admission to the festival is free, Jones said, but the Forest Service charges a $5 fee for parking in the recreation area. Mountain Empire Transit will run shuttle buses to the festival with boarding sites at Sugar Hill Cidery, Woodbooger Grill and J.I. Burton High School.
Jones said guests are asked to bring three non-perishable food items for local food banks.
“In 2019, we were able to donate a ton of food to local food banks, and we hope everyone will help us do more this year,” Jones said.
For more information on the High Knob Music Festival, visit online: https://www.facebook.com/HighKnobMusicFestival/.