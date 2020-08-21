Tennessee state Rep. Gary Hicks Jr. has joined at least three other state lawmakers testing positive for COVID-19.
The Tennessee Journal first reported Hicks’ positive test. Hicks did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.
Hicks, R-Rogersville, was at the state Capitol earlier this month for a special session to pass legislation protecting businesses from liability related to COVID-19. The Tennessee Journal reported Hicks was seen interacting with others without wearing a mask. He represents House District 9, which covers Hawkins and Hancock counties.
Hicks is the chair of the powerful House Finance Ways & Means Subcommittee that deals with bills with fiscal notes impacting the state budget. He is unopposed in the November general election.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, the state recently added about 2,000 COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to about 137,800 cases. More than 99,000 people have recovered. More than 600 cases were in Hawkins County.