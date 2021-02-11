NASHVILLE -- State Rep. Gary Hicks participated in a ceremonial signing of the 2021-22 budget bill as newly reappointed chairman of the House Finance, Ways, and Means Subcommittee of the Tennessee General Assembly.
As chairman, Hicks will work with Republican leaders to craft a balanced state budget.
“It is a great privilege to continue advocating for the interest of taxpayers through common sense budgeting and fiscal responsibility,” Hicks, R-Rogersville, said in a prepared release. “Tennessee is in great financial shape because conservatives have made extremely careful spending decisions over the past decade. Taxpayers deserve wise stewardship of their heard-earned dollars and I look forward to continuing that tradition with colleagues.”
House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, reappointed Hicks in January to lead the House Finance, Ways, and Means Subcommittee, which is an arm of the House Finance, Ways, and Means Committee. Both committees are tasked with measures related to taxes, raising revenue, appropriation of state funds, deposits of all public monies and bond issues.
Gov. Bill Lee on Feb. 8 presented his $41.8 billion budget plan to members of the General Assembly in his third state of the state address. Key highlights of Lee’s budget plan include a $341 million spending increase for K-12 education, $200 million to expand broadband to every Tennessean, $931 million for capital maintenance and improvements, $150 million for pandemic relief and COVID-19 vaccine support, $200 million to improve local infrastructure, and $135 million to expand transportation. The budget plan will now make its way through the committee process.
U.S. News and World Report ranked Tennessee No.1 for fiscal management and stability in 2019 and 2020.
Hicks represents the 9th House District which includes Hancock and Hawkins counties.