KINGSPORT — Saturday at Lynn Garden Restaurant will be for the heroes.
The restaurant will host a Heroes Dinner on Saturday for local veterans, first responders and health care workers. The dinner is free — thanks to an anonymous donor who wanted to honor local heroes, specifically after the removal of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.
“This person is a veteran themselves,” said Suzanne Kerney-Quillen, who has helped coordinate the dinner at Lynn Garden Restaurant, which her family owns. “They felt a strong impact when the pullout in Afghanistan occurred. With the loss of American lives at the end of that conflict, they felt compelled to reach out to those in our community who have served or are serving either in the military, police or fire departments and in health care.
“They felt compelled to try to reach out and show some appreciation for the people who have been serving our communities so selflessly.”
The dinner will be limited to 200 veterans, first responders or health care workers who set a reservation through the restaurant for either 2 or 5 p.m. The meal will include a main course with sides from a set menu with a drink and a dessert.
The donor, who is estimated to spend about $2,500 on meals for the Heroes Dinner, asked the owners of Lynn Garden Restaurant that they keep his or her name from the public in order to keep the focus on those he or she aims to honor.
“They didn't want any recognition for it,” Quillen said. “They wanted the focus to be on the veterans and the local heroes and not on themselves. They thought attaching their names to it was just irrelevant to what they were trying to do.”
The mysterious donor also inspired others to join in.
One woman called the restaurant asking that some meals are delivered to local police. The woman chipped in $100 to ensure police officers who might not have the time to stop in for a meal still receive a dinner.
The initial idea behind the dinner focused on providing a sit-down dinner for veterans, first responders and health care workers, the restaurant owners said. However, that isn’t always possible for first responders and others.
“(The donor) recognizes too many of these first responders, particularly the firemen and police officers, may not be able to leave their work area for a sit-down dinner, which was the donor’s first wish,” the restaurant’s co-owner Keltie Kerney said. “So they’re receptive to these folks coming through the drive-thru and making a reservation to pick up a meal to go.”
On Saturday and throughout the week, the restaurant will also accept items to donate to local veteran organizations and area hospitals. Quillen said items such as Kleenex, hand sanitizer, puzzles and sudoku books, wipes, sprays, hygiene products, stationary cards and magazines are suggested.
The owners of Lynn Garden Restaurant might have thought they were just organizing a dinner at the request of a local veteran wanting to say “thanks” to local heroes. But Quillen said the interest in helping and donating for the event has proved even more about the community.
“It just shows what a caring community we have,” Quillen said. “People recognize the hard work that has been going on with our health care workers and firefighters and police, rescue personnel and our veterans. “It’s just been a very trying time for the whole country and the whole world. It’s neat we live in a place with such compassionate folks who want to give back.”
The dinner will be limited to 200 with reservations only. For more information, call (615) 200-8776.
For local veterans, first responders or health care workers who wish to attend, call or fill out the reservation form at https://forms.gle/5SAz47V4HG4o7pf1A.
Lynn Garden Restaurant is located at 1105 Lynn Garden Drive. More information on the restaurant, as well as the Heroes Dinner, is available at https://www.facebook.com/LynnGardenRestaurant/.