BIG STONE GAP – After two years, Josh Outsey is still counting churches.
Outsey, a Big Stone Gap resident and a documentation project coordinator with Appalshop, has been working with the Whitesburg, Kentucky-based heritage and cultural resource organization for two years on a project to document Southwest Virginia’s past and current black churches.
“Some of the churches I’ve found predate the Civil War,” Outsey said of the project, which got its start through a Mellon Foundation fellowship and additional grants from the Appalachian Community Fund and Appalachian Affinity Fellowship.
Starting first by purchasing media equipment to document aspects of the region’s black communities and heritage, Outsey then gained the attention of Appalshop with funding from that group’s Appalseed Fund to continue his work. That led to his hiring by Appalshop for its archival section.
Outsey said he has documented more than 50 black churches west of Roanoke in the past two years. Although Appalshop’s headquarters and archives were damaged after July’s flash flooding in easter Kentucky, he said his digital project archives have not been affected.
“There are seven popular denominations of black churches in this region,” said Outsey. “You have the Church of God, Church of God in Christ, African Methodist Episcopal, AME Zion Holiness, Baptist and Christian Methodist Episcopal.”
Some churches maintain close familial connections, Outsey said.
“Bundy’s Chapel in Castlewood still holds an annual reunion of church members, and almost everyone who attends are descendants of the Bundy family,” said Outsey. “They still maintain their connection with that church even if they have moved away.”
Outsey said his research has included churches that have disappeared over the decades. He said the congregation of Davidson Chapel Methodist Church in Big Stone Gap dwindled and merged with a white Methodist congregation years ago, with only a few photos remaining of the church before it was torn down.
Rashida Hall of the Southwest Virginia Heritage Center in Big Stone Gap has also provided plenty of historical material on congregations and their impact on black communities, Outsey added.
“(Hall) has been a great help and benefit to me in this project,” Outsey said. “She’s been able to provide many papers and photographs that help tell the stories. I’m learning a lot about what ‘back in the day’ meant for churchgoers in this area.”
Other churches have continued to thrive after decades or even a century, Outsey said. Williams Chapel AME Zion Church in Big Stone Gap is 110 years old and includes members not only from the Big Stone Gap area but served the remaining congregation of the Blackman AME Zion Church in Norton before it closed in recent years.
Outsey credited Williams Chapel’s Rev. Sandra Jones, Elder Carolyn Smith of Macedonia Baptist Church in Appalachia, Rev. Leroy Cain of Chestnut Grove Baptist Church and retired Rev. Eddie Mabry with their knowledge of black congregations in far Southwest Virginia.
“I think Josh is doing a wonderful job in researching these churches,” said Jones. “A lot of people don’t realize the history and impact of black churches, and it’s good to have all of these churches documented.”
“Maybe we as a whole don’t keep up with our history as well as we’d like,” Jones added, “but Josh really loves what he’s doing and he’s understanding our role and our faith-based principles.”
Outsey said his work has led to work in another aspect of black churches. Collin “C.J.” Colston and he have started performing music inspired by many black church choirs he has discovered through his research.
“The times may have changed,” Outsey said, “but we pay homage to the fact that these church choirs are still around, even if we’re not strictly old-school in what we do.”
Anyone with information on black churches in the region can contact Outsey at josh@appalshop.org.