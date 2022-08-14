Black churces - Josh Outsey

Appalshop researcher Josh Outsey stands at the entrance of Williams Chapel AME Zion. ‘Some of the churches I’ve found predate the Civil War,’ he said.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

BIG STONE GAP — After two years, Josh Outsey is still counting churches.

Outsey, a Big Stone Gap resident and a documentation project coordinator with Appalshop, has been working with the Whitesburg, Kentucky-based heritage and cultural resource organization for two years on a project to document Southwest Virginia’s past and current Black churches.

