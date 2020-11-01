With all the accounts of early voting and mail-in ballots across the national news, the national, state and local elections still come down to one day, Nov. 3.
Virginia voters who have not cast an early in-person ballot or requested an absentee ballot still have the option to come to the polls on Tuesday. Statewide, polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., and the pandemic has caused some differences to the typical routing at polling places.
Virginia voters will see the following items on their ballots:
President/Vice President
Democratic: Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris
Republican: Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence
Libertarian: Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy F. “Spike” Cohen
U.S. Senate:
Democratic: Mark R. Warner
Republican: Daniel M. Gade
U.S. House of Representatives — Ninth District:
Republican: H. Morgan Griffith
Two Virginia constitutional amendment referenda are on the November ballot.
PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT #1
Virginia Redistricting Commission — Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to establish a redistricting commission, consisting of eight members of the General Assembly and eight citizens of the Commonwealth, that is responsible for drawing the congressional and state legislative districts that will be subsequently voted on, but not changed by, the General Assembly and enacted without the Governor’s involvement and to give the responsibility of drawing districts to the Supreme Court of Virginia if the redistricting commission fails to draw districts or the General Assembly fails to enact districts by certain deadlines?
PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT #2
Section 6. Exempt Property — Should an automobile or pickup truck that is owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent service-connected, permanent, and total disability be free from state and local taxation?
The only local races in the region will be on Norton voters’ ballot.
Norton School Board:
Cheryl Redman
Mark C. Sturgill
Sherry A. Adams (incumbent)
Norton City Council:
Mark A. Caruso (incumbent)
Robert L. Fultz, Jr. (incumbent)
Wise County Registrar Allison Robbins said that all voters coming to the polls on Tuesday are asked to wear a mask for their protection as well as the health and safety of other voters and election workers. While a voter cannot be barred from voting at the polling station, Robbins said those without masks can ask to have an election worker help them cast a ballot curbside on Tuesday instead of coming inside.
While the Virginia General Assembly removed the requirement to present a photo ID only to vote in elections, voters still need to present a form of identification from the following:
— Voter confirmation documents
— A Virginia DMV-issued driver’s license or ID card
— A valid U.S. passport
— An employer-issued ID
— A student ID issued by any university of college in the U.S. or by a Virginia high school
— Other U.S. or Virginia government-issued ID
— Tribal enrollment or other tribal photo ID
— Virginia voter photo ID card
— Any current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document with your name and address
Any voter who does not bring an acceptable ID to the polls can sign an ID Confirmation Statement and be allowed to vote. Refusal to sign that statement means a voter will have to cast a provisional ballot.
Robbins said that any voters waiting in line at their precincts at 7 p.m. will be able to vote. If a line has formed at a precinct, the chief election officer will mark the end of the line and take names of those waiting. No one else will be permitted to vote after that point.
The deadline has passed for casting in-person early ballots or requesting a mail-in ballot, but Scott County Registrar Mike Williams said a ruling in Frederick County Circuit Court has clarified deadlines to accept mail-in ballots for counting in the election.
According to a report by Virginia Public Media, Frederic Circuit Court Judge William Eldridge IV ruled Wednesday against the Virginia Republican Party and the Public Interest Legal Foundation, saying that mail-in ballots can be counted if received by registrars as late as noon Friday, Nov. 6 as long as:
— A ballot postmarked by Election Day was signed by the voter on or before Election Day, even if the postmark is illegible, or
— The ballot has a postal Intelligent Mail Barcode that shows the ballot was mailed on or before Election day, even if the ballot is missing a postmark
Ballots without a postmark or an unclear Intelligent Mail Barcode will not be counted, according to Eldridge’s ruling.
Under state law, persons voting with a mail-in ballot can return those ballots in-person to their local registrar by 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Robbins and Edwards each said the public may see local voting precincts complete their reporting of vote totals before midnight Tuesday, but counting of provisional and mail-in ballots could continue past midnight. Localities have until Nov. 10 to certify their vote tallies, so any totals before that time are unofficial.
Across Lee, Wise and Scott counties and Norton, 4,301 people had cast early in-person ballots by Friday afternoon and another 12,571 people had requested mail-in ballots by the Oct. 23 deadline. The total represents almost 32% of the region’s registered active voters.
For more information on voting and precinct locations, contact:
Norton:
Weekdays, 8:30 a.m. — 5 p.m.
201 Park Ave. NE (Norton Community Center), (276) 679-1162
Lee County:
Weekdays, 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.
133 School Board Place, Jonesville, (276) 346-7780
Scott County:
Weekdays, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
382 Jones St. # 102, Gate City, (276) 386-3843
Wise County:
Weekdays 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
5607 Patriot Drive (Wise County Justice Center); satellite voting station at Big Stone Gap Town Hall, (276) 328-8331