WISE — While the groundwork has been laid for new graduate programs at UVA Wise, the college’s chancellor says physical space for those programs is a legislative priority.
Chancellor Donna Henry said Monday that the college’s first two graduate programs — education and nursing — are nearing approval to start by the fall of 2023 once they clear the State Council of Higher Education in Virginia.
While those programs and two new undergraduate degree programs in data analytics and tourism and hospitality are set to start by the 2023-24 school year, Henry said new classroom and administrative space is also needed.
With prior General Assembly funding, Henry said, the college is about to hire 50 new faculty and staff in coming weeks, including the data analytics and tourism/hospitality staff.
“We’re hoping to get planning funds in the upcoming General Assembly budget for a new classroom building,” said Henry.
The campus’ Darden Building, which houses the college’s education degree program, is also in need of renovation since its opening almost three decades ago, Henry said. That building is now on the college’s six-year capital project plan.
House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-1st, said earlier in January that he is working to include construction planning funds in the 2023-24 budget.
“We’re fortunate to have Kilgore’s leadership and Todd Pillion in the General Assembly this session,” said Henry.
UVA Wise already conducts a joint graduate nursing degree program with the University of Virginia, but Henry said that means students now pay UVA tuition levels. Bringing the college’s program into service this fall means tuition will be at UVA Wise levels and more affordable for enrollees.
The college’s graduate education degree program will benefit from two developments, Henry said. The Virginia Department of Education has approved an early childhood education certificate for the program, and the college will be opening an on-site child development center where degree candidates can complete certification.
“With regional plans for more childcare centers, that will allow our graduates to get certification at other sites across Southwest Virginia,” Henry said.
With prior General Assembly funding, Henry said, the college is about to hire 50 new faculty and staff in coming weeks, including the data analytics and tourism/hospitality faculty.
Henry said Gov. Glenn Youngkin has proposed that UVA Wise be part of a growing focus on colleges and universities as research institutions. That call includes $500,000 in planning funds for UVA Wise in Youngkin’s budget proposal this legislative session.
“We’d like to hire a third-party consultant to look at areas where we can grow as a research institution, “Henry said. “We have strengths in the natural sciences and, with the region’s opioid crisis and our work in early childhood development, we may be able to conduct research in brain development.”