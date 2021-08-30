As of Monday afternoon, local emergency rescue workers remained on standby for potential deployment "south" to assist in swift-water rescue operations, Sullivan County Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Bean said.
The National Weather Service office in Morristown issued a flash flood watch between 8 a.m. Tuesday and 2 p.m. Wednesday for portions of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, as well as a hazardous weather outlook.
From the NWS Monday evening:
• The remnants of Hurricane Ida will affect the area from late tonight through Wednesday morning. Heavy rains and even some isolated tornadoes will be a possibility.
• Flooding is a concern as rain bands move through the area. The primary areas of concern for heavy rains and flooding will be along the Cumberland Plateau and western portions of Southwest Virginia where 2 to 4 inches of rain are forecast.
• The threat for isolated tornadoes will continue on Tuesday as rain bands from Ida continue to rotate into the forecast area. Primary concern will be south of roughly Athens, but the threat will extend into the northern Tennessee valley as well.
• The local forecast for Tuesday begins with a 20% chance of heavy rain, then changes to 60% as the day goes on. Overnight Tuesday and well into Wednesday the chance of heavy rain increases to 90%.
• Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
Bean, asked what Sullivan County EMA advises area residents to do with the threat of heavy rain and flooding in the forecast, echoed that last bullet point from the NWS.
"The biggest thing we urge people to do is be aware of waterways either near their homes or anyplace they must travel to or from," Bean said. "If you're near water, be on the lookout for a sudden rise in the level. Do not drive into standing water on a roadway, or off the roadway for that matter. Especially never try to drive through moving water."
Bean said the District 1 swift water response team had been placed on standby Sunday afternoon for possible deployment "south, to the coastal area where they would need help in water rescue situations."
The "District 1" in the title of that team, which consists of specially trained emergency responders from agencies in eight Northeast Tennessee counties, refers to Homeland Security District 1 of Tennessee. It includes Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties.
The team just received its first state accreditation after an evaluation a couple of weeks ago, Bean said.
"Rather than have each jurisdiction in the region try to cover the expense individually for this type of rescue preparedness, we created the District 1 team," Bean said. "We have 12 to 14 people who can be deployed to assist in swift water rescue situations. The accreditation we received recently is what would allow us to be deployed outside the state, so this would be our first time being deployed elsewhere. We haven't been told officially to stand down. But knowing the eye of Hurricane Ida is somewhere well away from the coast by now, I don't foresee (deployment) happening."
The District 1 team is one of four across the state, the others being in Middle Tennessee.
Bean said agencies in Northeast Tennessee also, as of Monday evening, did not expect to be asked to prepare the region for an influx of evacuees from areas stricken by Hurricane Ida.
"We were on a conference call yesterday with the state, and that question was asked," Bean said. "And we're not being told to expect any evacuees."