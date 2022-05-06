KINGSPORT — Downtown Kingsport will be full of metalheads.
They won’t be seeing Black Sabbath, though.
Instead, it’s the iron pour.
The Iron Pour event will be held today at the Inventor Center in Downtown Kingsport, located at 118 Shelby Street, beginning at noon.
City officials said the pouring will take place at approximately 1 p.m.
Sculpture artist Tripp Jarvis and a team of master sculptors will conduct an iron pour demonstration, heating up 500 pounds of iron to 3,000 degrees.
Then, when the iron is white hot, Jarvis and his team will pour it into molds made during one of the eight scratch mold workshops held over the past three weeks.
More than 60 people participated in last year’s programming, which had five classes. The main event was also held in May. Engage Kingsport also held an iron pouring event four years ago, but the event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s event is made possible by a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission.
The iron pour will take place rain or shine and the event is free to watch.