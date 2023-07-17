ST. PAUL — St. Paul lies at the center of the Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority’s seven county region, and officials say that heart is about to develop another chamber.
The chamber is the Three Rivers Destination Center, which could start construction as soon as spring 2024, providing both a stop for tourists entering the authority’s region and an additional gateway into St. Paul and the developing Clinch River State Park.
Heart of Appalachia Executive Director Kim Smith joined Russell County Supervisor Chair Lou Ann Jessee Wallace, St. Paul Tomorrow Main Street Manager Kathy Stewart and design architect Reed Muehlman at the center site on U.S. Route 58A on the Russell County side of town to review design and pre- construction progress.
“We’re geographically centered in the Heart of Appalachia and its seven coalfield counties,” Wallace said Friday, “and this is one of the major gateways into the region.”
Smith said Virginia Department of Transportation traffic counts on Route 58 near the center site — at the intersection of Frosty Road — run between 9,000 and 12,000 daily. That made the site a solid location to attract tourist traffic.
Muehlman, partner in Charlottesville-based design firm Dialogue and Design, said initial plans call for a 5,400 square-foot L-shaped center with a solarium-style visitors wing that will provide a view of St. Paul and the Clinch River.
The building will be single- story toward the Route 58 side of the site, with car and bus parking access along Frosty Road, Muehlman said. The rear of the building will include a partial basement level facing a bus unloading circle and an elevator for handicapped access.
“This will be the first point on Route 58 where you can see the Clinch River,” Wallace said.
Wallace said several parts are in place for the project to start, including about $3.5 million in funding and in-kind support from the Virginia Tobacco Commission, Cumberland Plateau Planning District, Appalachian Regional Commission, Just Transition, VDOT and the federal government.
Consulting firm Downstream Strategies is coordinating the project, Wallace said.
The site — a former emergency truck ramp — came from VDOT via a memorandum of understanding between Russell County, VDOT and St. Paul, Wallace added.
Kentucky Utilities/Old Dominion Power and Verizon will reroute utility lines on the site to ease construction, Wallace said. A VDOT constructed drainage culvert on the site will remain, Muehlman said, but native wetland plant species will be planted along the culvert to give center visitors a sense of the biodiversity found along the Clinch River.
The center will include meeting and office space for Heart of Appalachia, Smith said. Muehlman said the meeting area can be adapted as a classroom and presentation area as needed.
With a spring 2024 construction start, Muehlman said, the center could be finished by early 2025.
“We want environmental sustainability to be part of the center,” Muehlman said. “Much of the construction will include recycled and salvaged materials, and passive solar will be part of the building design.”
VDOT has agreed to include a SmartScale project to aid with traffic control and flow into the site from Route 58A, Wallace said, and the project could later feature a connector bridge phase allowing visitors to cross the Clinch and arrive at UVA Wise’s Oxbow Center in St. Paul.
The center location also will provide a waypoint along the 128-mile Heart of Appalachia Bike Trail from Burke’s Garden in Tazewell County to the Guest River Gorge Trail near Coeburn. Smith said.
“We’re trying to show connectivity is important because it can uplift communities across the Heart of Appalachia region,” said Wallace.