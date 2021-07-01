BRISTOL, Tenn. — Chancellor E.G. Moody ruled on several key issues during a final pretrial conference hearing Thursday for the upcoming damages trial in the Sullivan Baby Doe lawsuit.
In April, Moody granted a default judgment in plaintiffs’ favor; imposed sanctions for defendant Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and reserved issuing a final judgment pending the damages trial, which is scheduled to begin on July 26.
Plaintiffs are seeking $2.4 billion in compensatory damages, and punitive damages above and beyond that amount.
The Sullivan Baby Doe lawsuit was originally filed on June 13, 2017, by the district attorneys general of Tennessee’s First, Second and Third judicial districts in Sullivan County Circuit Court in Kingsport. The complaint originally listed prescription opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma, L.P. and its related companies, along with Mallinckrodt PLC, Endo Pharmaceuticals, a pill mill doctor and other convicted opioid dealers as defendants.
As part of the national scrutiny brought to bear on opioid producers and distributors, due in part to Sullivan Baby Doe’s arguments, Purdue and Mallinckrodt have declared bankruptcy, with claims proceeding against them in related courts. Endo remains the only active corporate defendant.
In Thursday’s hearing, the court basically laid out how the damages trial of the case will be tried.
Rulings from the court during the hearing included:
• On the importance of the default judgment the court ruled the facts admitted in the complaint can be used for all purposes at trial, rather than being limited.
• The court, however, ordered plaintiffs to provide a summary of the complaint to the jury, rather than presenting the entire complaint.
• The complaint establishes an entitlement to punitive damages.
• If plaintiffs don’t present any additional facts, other than those in the complaint, the defendant can’t contest any of those facts. Endo can introduce additional facts, as long as they don’t counter the facts in the complaint.
• The definition of the illegal market arises from the complaint and includes all opioids, including heroin and fentanyl, and the defendant is prevented from putting on proof of their market share and arguing that market share should be used to reduce the amount of damages.
• “Damages,” means the full amount of damages suffered by the plaintiffs, and Endo will be accountable for all damages.
• The court rejected new exhibits Endo tried to introduce.
At the damages trial, a jury will determine the amount of damages plaintiffs will receive.
“We’re pleased with the judge’s rulings today,” said J. Gerard Stranch IV, managing partner of Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings, the firm representing Baby Doe and participating cities and counties. “We think they have helped narrow the issues and disputes for trial. And we look forward to opening statements on the 26th.”