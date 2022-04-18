KINGSPORT — Healthy Kids Day — a happy and playful day of family fun and activities will be held on Saturday, April 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
“The YMCA was unable to do it in-person last year because of COVID-19 and we are excited to do it this year in beautiful downtown Kingsport,” Regan Pierce, senior director for youth development of the Greater Kingsport YMCA, said. “After the impact COVID brought to our area, we want to give back to the families in our community and provide a free family event for all.”
The event will be located at the 300 block of Broad Street, Glen Bruce Park, and New Street in Downtown Kingsport.
This event is part of the YMCA’s national initiative to improve health and well-being for kids and families. The event will have a variety of fun activities such as: inflatables, crafts, games, STEM activities, and sport games. There will also be various food vendors at this event.
Event guests will need to purchase food from those vendors.
The event is sponsored by Publix Super Market charities and Burk I.T. Managed Services and funded under a state grant.