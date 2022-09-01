BIG STONE GAP — Resources, demand, costs and benefits affect healthcare in much the same was as they concern other businesses, and Mountain Empire Community College is getting a three-year grant to teach students how to analyze those factors.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded MECC an $888,000 grant for a three-year startup program in health information technology data analytics. The grant comes from a $46 million pot of American Rescue Plan funds and $14 million more in other federal funding sources to help address the need for healthcare workers and improving healthcare access in rural areas.
MECC President Kristen Westover said the grant will serve as a pump-priming effort for the first three years of the two-semester certificate program. The money will fund in-state tuition, textbooks and associated fees for students, with out-of-state enrollees paying the difference between in-state and out-of-state tuition.
Nora Blankenbecler, director of MECC’s health information technology program and leader of the new analytics certificate program, said data analytics has become increasingly important to healthcare operations from doctor’s offices, clinics and hospitals, to health insurance companies and larger healthcare systems.
Being able to analyze data ranging from fiscal and physical resources to personnel and other resource needs and presenting that data in understandable form can help in effective program and policy decisions for healthcare operations, Blankenbecler said.
Blankenbecler said MECC has already been able to provide some data analytics service to two area healthcare entities, The Health Wagon and Clinch Mountain Health Services, to assess how to expand dental care services. Part of that effort involved findings on potential patient demographics, she added.
Virginia Commonwealth University has helped encourage development of MECC’s new program for work with clinical research, Blankenbecler said, and it also poses opportunities to work with the University of Virginia.
Blankenbecler said the analytics program’s assistant professor, Donna Owens, has experience in the field with Pikeville Medical Center and the Cleveland Clinic.
Westover said MECC’s data analytics program is the only one offered in the Virginia Community College System, but its online organization makes it easy to access for students locally and across the state.
Internships are key to the program, Blankenbecler said. While MECC will help students find an internship wherever possible, many of the students may already have that opportunity if employed by a healthcare entity.
“That internship is really a powerful experience for the student and really for the site,” Blankenbecler said. “The employer can see how their employee has developed and what they bring to the table with this new program.”
Blankenbecler said community colleges near medical schools like VCU may be able to help find internship opportunities.
Blankenbecler said Ballad Health and Pikeville Medical Center have already expressed interest in the program and what it can offer in healthcare planning. Students from as far as Claiborne County in Tennessee, Southeast Kentucky and Tazewell County, Virginia, have contacted MECC about the program.
Since the program is federally funded for three years, Westover said, it will pay for students in and out of Virginia during that period.
MECC is enrolling students for the program, which begins in mid-October. The deadline for enrollment and eligibility for tuition and fees for the first class is Sept. 8.