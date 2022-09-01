Local legislators tout favorable Tennessee rankings at legislative barbecue

BIG STONE GAP — Resources, demand, costs and benefits affect healthcare in much the same was as they concern other businesses, and Mountain Empire Community College is getting a three-year grant to teach students how to analyze those factors.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded MECC an $888,000 grant for a three-year startup program in health information technology data analytics. The grant comes from a $46 million pot of American Rescue Plan funds and $14 million more in other federal funding sources to help address the need for healthcare workers and improving healthcare access in rural areas.

