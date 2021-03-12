CLINTWOOD — A week after getting its first allocations of COVID-19 vaccines, The Health Wagon is starting drive-thru vaccination clinics in Southwest Virginia.
Teresa Tyson, Health Wagon executive director, said Thursday’s clinic at the free health care provider’s Dickenson County site in Clintwood helped the organization reach 325 patients in the Cumberland Plateau and LENOWISCO Health District areas in its service region.
“My mission is to save lives in Central Appalachia and these vaccines could not have come at a better time,” Tyson said. “Our process is to implement a drive-thru strategy with patients receiving the vaccine and waiting 15 minutes before discharge to monitor any potential adverse reactions.”
The Health Wagon began receiving weekly allocations of 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine more than a week ago, Tyson said, and those allocations will be split equally between the two health districts.
While The Health Wagon has a waiting list for vaccinations, Tyson encouraged eligible persons to call and schedule an appointment.
The Moderna vaccine is approved for persons 18 and older under federal emergency approval issued in December, and Tyson said vaccinations are being given to persons age 18-64 who have underlying or pre-existing conditions that make them more vulnerable to COVID-19 infection.
Anyone 65 and older is also eligible for vaccination through The Health Wagon, Tyson added, and vaccinations are being given on an appointment basis.
Health Wagon clinical director Paula Hill-Collins said that Thursday’s clinic highlighted the need and demand for the vaccines among priority groups in Southwest Virginia.
“Paul Fields of Trammell, a 90-year-old, highly decorated veteran that served his country in three wars, waited in line for a COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday after months of not being able to receive one,” Hill-Collins said. “Someone asked him what it was like to get the vaccine, and he said it wasn’t as bad as getting shots when he was in the service.”
Hill-Collins credited Dickenson County Administrator Larry Barton and Board of Supervisors Chairman Josh Evans with helping make space for the event at the county Education Resource Building and parking lot near The Health Wagon clinic on Wednesday and Thursday.
“With their help, we could have vaccinated 200 people a week there if we had the vaccine,” Hill-Collins said.
Persons wanting to schedule a vaccination appointment or get on the waiting list can call The Health Wagon at (276) 328-8850.
Clinics will be held at the Clintwood and Wise Health Wagon clinic sites.