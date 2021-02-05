WISE — Officials at a long-operating Southwest Virginia free clinic say state health officials need to change how COVID-19 vaccine doses are being allocated to poorer rural areas.
Teresa Tyson, executive director of the Wise-headquartered The Health Wagon, made that plea public and nationwide on Thursday on “CBS This Morning” when she called on Gov. Ralph Northam to change the state’s distribution of its weekly 120,000-dose vaccine supply to help rural areas like Southwest Virginia.
Since mid-December, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s vaccine status website, the LENOWISCO Health District — one of two districts served by The Health Wagon — has received just over 18,000 doses for a population of more than 86,000. About 10,600 doses of the vaccines — Pfizer and Moderna — have been confirmed as given in the LENOWISCO district as of Thursday, or just over 12% of the district’s population, according to VDH.
Other than vaccinations for The Health Wagon’s staff under Virginia’s first priority round for health care workers, Tyson said the organization has seen no doses for public distribution since December.
Weekly supplies to Virginia and other states slowed after Trump administration Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced a week before Trump left office that promised stockpiles of the vaccine did not exist. Since that time, Biden administration officials have worked on increasing vaccine production to fill nationwide demand.
Northam and state vaccination program coordinator Dr. Danny Avula in recent weeks have said that Virginia health districts will receive their shares of federal vaccine allocations based on their respective share of the state’s 8.63 million population. For LENOWISCO, that translates to about 1,000 doses a week.
Tyson said that the incidence of chronic health conditions in the region along with a projected lifespan in the region about 10 years shorter than in the rural, coastal Eastern Shore region makes the need for Southwest Virginia more critical than in urban areas of the state.
“Vulnerable populations need to be a priority in receiving this vaccine,” Tyson said.
Northam, in an interview for Thursday’s segment, said there is a solution for the shortage faced in the region.
“Absolutely, it’s called more doses,” Northam said, adding that the state’s weekly vaccine allocation needs to rise from 120,000 doses to 350,000.
Avula, in another interview for the segment, said localities, health districts and providers like The Health Wagon can expect to see vaccine supplies improve within one to two months as Pfizer and Moderna production increases and other vaccines are approved for use.
“I can’t be patient,” Tyson said. “I have to be a voice for the people that do not have a voice here. How can you be patient in a pandemic when people are dying?”
Health Wagon clinical director Paula Hill-Collins on Thursday said Southwest Virginia faces a combination of a high poverty rate and high rates of conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and — byproducts of a dying coal industry — pneumoconiosis and COPD among younger and retired miners alike.
“The richest county in Virginia is in Northern Virginia,” Hill-Collins said. “Cases and deaths in our region outpace those in Northern Virginia.”
Hill-Collins said that Northam has been a source of support for The Health Wagon’s efforts to serve the uninsured and underinsured, adding that local health departments are trying to overcome limited funding and resources.
“But the decision failed with (Northam) as a physician to allocate vaccines based on need,” Hill-Collins said. “We are one percent of the state, but we have to look at the conditions here.”
Sarah Hubbard, a medical technologist with The Health Wagon who helped with a VDH-funded COVID-19 testing effort in the region last summer, said she and fellow workers started seeing a spike in the percentage of positive tests from single digits to 15% last September, just as the trials of new vaccines became news and funding for that testing effort ended.
Hubbard said transportation for medical care is still a problem facing many in Southwest Virginia, and The Health Wagon’s mobile clinic vans are a way to help get people their vaccine doses.
“We could have well given out 2,000 doses by now,” Hubbard said, adding that Health Wagon teams easily give that many flu shots in a similar period each year. “When news of the vaccine first came out, the calls came pouring in and they still do.”
Hubbard said that Ballad Health helped ensure that Health Wagon workers got their vaccinations when Virginia started its first round of healthcare worker vaccinations. Ballad has had to limit its distribution as vaccine supplies have tightened since mid-January.
“We’re terrified with the mutated (COVID-19) strains that we’re going to have another surge,” Hubbard said. “Northern Virginia has three of the wealthiest counties in the nation, and they’ve received the majority of the state’s vaccines.”
“I’m just saying, get the vaccines down here, get them to the free clinics and get them to the people who need them,” Hill-Collins added.