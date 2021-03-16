Persons seeking an appointment at Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Southwest Virginia will be able to see available slots on social media the day before a clinic.
LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau Health Districts Director Dr. Karen Shelton said Tuesday that open slots will be posted after district staff have made appointments from the VDH vaccine pre-registration system. Those appointments will be open to persons 65 and older and persons 16-64 with underlying health conditions on a first-come, first-served basis.
Appointments are still required for vaccine clinics, and walk-ins will not be accepted.
“Eligible 16- and 17-year-olds should carefully note if a clinic is offering Moderna, Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer,” Shelton said. “Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are only approved for those 18 and older.”
For LENOWISCO district residents, visit Facebook: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco. For Cumberland Plateau district residents, visit www.facebook.com/cphdvdh.
The LENOWISCO Health District’s number of new COVID-19 infections climbed above 10, according to Tuesday’s state data report, while more than 160 residents got vaccinations.
The VDH (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 12 COVID-19-related cases and one death for totals of 7,144 and 193 deaths during the pandemic.
Scott County saw six cases for 1,636 and 50 deaths.
Wise County had five cases for 2,933 cases and 93 deaths.
Lee County had one case and one death for 2,331 and 44 deaths.
Norton remained at 244 cases and six deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 27,432 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 167 new vaccinations since Monday’s VDH report.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 9,764 — 11.29% of the district’s population of 86,471.
Statewide, 2,775,063 doses have been given and 1,025,332 people have received two doses — 11.88% of 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 1,276 new cases and 44 new deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for pandemic totals of 597,141 and 10,104 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Tuesday’s VDH report was 7,970,436 of 8.63 million residents, or 92.36%. For nasal swab testing only, 6,204,924 people have been tested to date, or 71.9%. In the LENOWISCO district, 42,171 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 48.77%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Tuesday’s report dropped from 8.1% to 7.7%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 5.4% to 5.2%.
One new outbreak was reported in an unspecified congregate living setting in the district, for a total of 62 outbreaks during the pandemic.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and no staff/contractor infections Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case.
According to Tuesday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as increasing after a 15-day rise in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as increasing based on a 19-day increase in that measure.
According to the pandemic measures dashboard in the LENOWISCO district, Scott County Schools were ranked as high-risk based on the seven-day case incidence rate in the district and Wise and Lee counties and Norton City schools substantial-risk.
For seven-day percent change in case incidence, Lee and Wise counties’ schools were ranked low-risk, with Norton City and Scott County’s schools ranked high-risk.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk users through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.