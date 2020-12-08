ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins County man who allegedly fled a traffic stop last week in a stolen vehicle and crashed into a vehicle occupied by a woman who was 8½ months pregnant was arrested following a foot chase and fight with deputies.
Michael Paul Slone, 40, 1929 Route 31, Mooresburg, was arraigned on Monday on numerous charges, including especially aggravated assault, aggravated assault, felony evading arrest, meth possession and criminal simulation stemming from counterfeit $100 bills and $50 bills that were in his possession at the time of his arrest.
The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office told the Times News on Monday that the pregnant woman and another occupant of the vehicle Slone crashed into during the pursuit weren’t hurt.
The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon near Rogersville when HCSO Deputy Kyle Shively observed a 2009 Toyota Camry that matched the description of a vehicle that was reported stolen. The tag on the vehicle came back to a GMC pickup.
Slone reportedly stopped and let out a female passenger, after which he attempted to flee, leading deputies on a chase that reached 120 mph.
Shively stated in his report that the Toyota turned onto Choptack Road and passed several vehicles before Slone “swerved over to the oncoming lane and intentionally struck a Dodge Ram” near the Bert Price Road intersection.
The occupants of the Dodge Ram included the woman who was 8½ months pregnant at the time.
After the crash, Slone allegedly exited the Toyota and attempted to flee on foot. Deputy Eric Pease hit Slone with a taser, causing him to fall, but Slone pulled out the taser tabs and continued attempting to flee.
Shively then tasered Slone and he and Detective Ken Sturgill subdued Slone, who continued to resist.
Upon being searched, Slone was allegedly found in possession of two fake $50 bills, two fake $100 bills, a small amount of marijuana, a small amount of meth and a glass pipe.
In addition to the previously mentioned charges, Slone was also charged with speeding 120 in a 55 mph zone, driving on a revoked license, simple possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, registration violation, wheel tax violation and two counts of probation violation.