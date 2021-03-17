CHURCH HILL – A Hawkins County man who was spotted by the HCSO driving slowly in the middle of Old Union Road near Church hill was allegedly found to be in possession of more than eight ounces of marijuana for resale, and a loaded 9 mm handgun.
Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday Saturday HCSO Deputy Isaac Hutchins reportedly spotted a 1992 Chevy Blazer eastbound in the middle of Old Union Road traveling “at a very slow rate of speed while swerving all over the road”.
When the Blazer turned onto New Canton Road Hutchins conducted a traffic stop and allegedly observed the driver, Terry Joe Arnold, 26, 120 Hoskins Lane, Church Hill, to have pinpoint pupils, bloodshot eyes, and to be very lethargic in his speech and movement.
Arnold allegedly admitted to taking Suboxone and smoking marijuana, and Hutchins stated in his report that he detected a strong odor of marijuana in the vehicle.
Upon searching the vehicle Isaac allegedly located a 9 mm Taurus handgun between the drivers seat and center console which had a round in the chamber. Hidden under the passenger seat cover Hutchins allegedly located a large bag containing eight individually packaged bags of marijuana totaling 8.4 ounces.
In the passenger seat Hutchins allegedly located two Clonazapam pills, two halves of an orange pill believed to be Buprenorphine, two marijuana pipes, a pill grinder, a marijuana grinder and a scale.
A field sobriety test was attempted, but halted due to Arnold being unstable on his feet, and he submitted to a blood draw.
Arnold was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, possession of Schedule IV narcotics, possession of Schedule III narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, driving on a suspended license, driving left of center, and no insurance.
He was arraigned Monday in sessions Court and released from the Hawkins County Jail on $50,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing set for July 21.