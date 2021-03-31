KINGSPORT — A Kingsport woman who allegedly led police on a high-speed pursuit on Friday evening with a small child in her car then dragged a deputy when he tried to remove her from the vehicle is facing numerous charges, including vehicular assault, DUI and felony evading arrest.
Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson told the Times News on Tuesday that the deputy, Cpl. Mike Allen, wasn’t injured.
The driver, Brittany Blue Bailey, 28, 1132 Harrison Ave., reportedly admitted taking a combination of Suboxone, Klonopin and Nuerotin prior to the incident.
Around 8 p.m. on Friday, Allen reportedly observed a 2001 Ford Focus stopped in the middle of Big Elm Road facing north. When Allen stopped to see if the driver needed assistance, however, the vehicle sped away and turned onto Ramey Town Road.
Allen pursued the Focus until it stopped on South Holston Avenue.
“As I exited the vehicle the Focus pulled out and drove into the woods and out of sight,” Allen stated in his report. “I then backed up and saw the vehicle come out of the woods back onto Rameytown Road.”
The vehicle then pulled into a driveway, drove up to the house, then back onto Rameytown Road, heading south until it sped through the stop sign at Big Elm Road and turned north.
Allen pursued the vehicle as it turned onto Tranbarger Road. It then began smoking and slowed to a stop at the Lewis Lane intersection.
Allen exited his vehicle and attempted to have the driver, later identified as Bailey, get out, but she refused. At that time, Allen observed a small child in the back seat.
“As I attempted to get the door open, she pulled out again with my arms in the car, dragging me with it,” Allen said. “The vehicle then hit a truck stopped at the intersection. I was able to get her and the small child out of the vehicle as the MCPD arrived on the scene to help me pull the battery due to smoke under the hood.”
Bailey then performed poorly on a field sobriety test and admitted that she shouldn’t have been driving. She allegedly admitted to being an intravenous drug user, and Allen reportedly found her in possession of four Nuerotin pills, four Klonopin pills, several syringes, a broken spoon with residue and cut straws.
She was arraigned on Monday on charges including vehicular assault, felony evading arrest, felony reckless endangerment, DUI, driving on a revoked license, two counts of simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a stop sign violation.
Bailey was being held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond pending a preliminary hearing set for April 7.