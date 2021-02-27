CHURCH HILL — A high-speed chase on Thursday night began in Church Hill, reached speeds in excess of 100 mph on Stone Drive, and ended on the far east end of Kingsport with the suspect allegedly ramming a deputy twice.
Shortly before midnight, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Isaac Hutchins reportedly observed a 2002 Honda Accord driven by Brandon Holmes, 26, 1058 Roberson St., Kingsport, “swerving all over the road” while traveling east on Highway 11-W in Church Hill.
Hutchins stated in his report that he observed Holmes cross the center line and fog line several times in a short period, at which time Hutchins attempted to initiate a traffic stop.
Holmes then allegedly accelerated and failed to stop at the Silver Lake Road and Hammond Avenue red lights while traveling eastbound in excess of 100 mph, Hutchins said.
At the Lewis Lane intersection, Holmes almost struck Mount Carmel Police Department Officer Hunter Jones, who was conducting an unrelated traffic stop, and Holmes then reportedly ran the red light at Nertherland Inn Road before entering Sullivan County.
Hutchins said Holmes turned left onto Bloomingdale Pike and continued “driving recklessly, refusing to stop” the full length of Bloomingdale Road until it ends back on 11-W, at which time Holmes turned eastbound on 11-W again.
Hutchins said the Honda ran off the right side of the highway into the grass, and when it came back onto the highway Holmes swerved into Hutchins’ patrol car and struck it. Holmes then accelerated and spun out in the grass median, then accelerated again and rammed the rear end of Hutchins’ patrol car a second time before the Honda came to a stop.
Holmes then exited the vehicle and fled on foot.
Hutchins said he saw Holmes throw a .32-caliber handgun into a ditch filled with water before he was taken into custody.
Holmes was charged by the HCSO with felony evading arrest, felony reckless endangerment, reckless driving, three counts of red light violation, driving on a revoked license third offense, driving left of center and speeding.
Charges are also pending in Sullivan County.
Holmes was being held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond pending arraignment in Sessions Court on Monday.