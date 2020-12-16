ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County deputies seized more than 4 pounds of meth and a large quantity and variety of pills early Saturday morning following a traffic stop that became a high-speed chase on Highway 11-W west of Rogersville.
Cortney Makayla Starcher, 26, Greeneville, was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court on numerous narcotics trafficking and firearms charges. As of Tuesday, she remained in the Hawkins County Jail on $150,000 bond.
Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit Lt. Lynn Campbell estimated the street value of the drugs reportedly seized from Starcher to be in excess of $24,000.
Around 3 a.m. Saturday, HCSO Cpl. Eric Pease initiated a traffic stop on a westbound 2008 Ford F-250 pickup on Highway 11-W near the Marble Hall Road intersection. The reason for the traffic stop wasn’t reported, but when Pease approached the vehicle, the driver allegedly sped away, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph.
The pickup turned onto Choptack Road and then into a residential driveway. The truck then made a hard right turn into a wooded area, where Starcher was apprehended.
Upon searching the truck, deputies allegedly located two Mason jars which contained 1 pound, 4 ounces and 1 pound, 1 ounce of meth and a plastic container that held another 1 pound, 11.7 ounces of meth.
Other baggies contained 0.9 and 0.55 ounces of meth.
Deputies also reportedly found 80 ecstasy pills, 13 buprenorphine pills, 13 alprazolam pills, 44 Vyvanse pills, an unspecified amount of marijuana and several glass pipes.
Also allegedly located in the truck were three loaded handguns including a .380 Ruger, a .25 Raven Arms and a .380 Grendel Inc.
Starcher is charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule I narcotics (ecstasy) with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule II narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule III narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule IV narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Her preliminary hearing was scheduled in Sessions Court for Dec. 28.