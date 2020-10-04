ROGERSVILLE — Among the many topics of discussion at Tuesday’s Hawkins County Board of Education workshop will be the possibility of finishing the school year with the four-day week as a possible cost saving measure.
When in-school classroom instruction resumed last month throughout Hawkins County, the BOE adopted a four-day, in-school week so that Fridays could be utilized to give all school facilities a deep cleaning. All students receive their lessons virtually on Fridays.
During Thursday’s BOE meeting, however, Vice Chairman Debbie Shedden suggested that the school system could save money on utilities and bus fuel by continuing that four-day schedule.
“I’m aware that we have a 180-day requirement that has to be met,” Shedden said. “But what if we, instead of 180 days, we asked for an hourly requirement for the year. What if we as Hawkins County Schools drafted a resolution and presented to our local legislators, presented it to the state Board of Education, and asked them to look into changing the requirements for a school year, whereby we could go to a four-day school week and save money.”
Clinch principal asked to keep four-day week
The four-day school week isn’t unprecedented in Hawkins County.
Hawkins County experimented with it at Clinch School in 2019-20 after the two main roads between Rogersville and Clinch (Route 66-N and Route 70-N) were closed to repair mudslide damage.
Clinch School was allowed the four-day week because the additional 45-minute detour mornings and afternoons had become a hardship for teachers and staff.
To meet the state’s 180-day requirement, Clinch was allowed to increase its school day by 75 minutes, adding a half-hour in the morning and 45 minutes in the afternoon Monday through Thursday.
By February 2020, the roads had reopened, but Clinch Principal Denise McKee asked the BOE to allow Clinch to keep the four-day week for the rest of the year, which was approved
McKee reported that after the shorter week was implemented in September 2019, math scores were up and absenteeism was down.
She told the BOE in February that teachers made good use of that extra 15-20 minutes per class period to spend more time on lessons.
Hixson ALREADY looking at four-day week until Christmas
Hixson told the BOE Thursday he had already been thinking about keeping the current four-day schedule for the rest of the semester until Christmas break.
However, before the BOE makes a decision on doing that for the rest of the school year, Hixson asked that the BOE form a committee to give it further study.
“I’d like to get a committee together and come up with some ways to get around or to manipulate the 180-day requirement,” Hixson told the BOE Thursday. “As long as that’s in place, and that’s the only minimum we have in being creative with our instructional time, I think we’re not going to be able to head in that direction or any creative direction.”
Hixson added, “I’m excited to at least look at the option. I like the committee idea. I’d like to have teachers part of that. I’d like to have principals, board members. It gives us a workable option if nothing else.”