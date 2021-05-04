ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins County teen was killed Tuesday afternoon when the vehicle she was driving struck a utility pole on Caney Creek Road near Rogersville.
Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Dossett stated in his report that at about 2:45 p.m. Cheyenne Sellers, 18, Rogersville, was driving a 2005 Mazda westbound on Caney Creek Road approaching the Old Mill Road intersection.
According to the report, the vehicle exited the road to the right, overcorrected, and again ran off the road to the right, striking a utility pole.
Sellers was a student at Cherokee High School. Director of Schools Matt Hixson said Cherokee will have additional counselors on hand and on call as needed Wednesday.
Students and staff will be encouraged to make use of the support at school and within their churches, Hixson said.