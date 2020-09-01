ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson hopes to begin sending students back to school in phases beginning next week, assuming the Board of Education approves his recommendation when it meets Thursday evening.
Hixson told the Times News on Monday he utilized the most recent White House Task Force Report on COVID-19 infection trends, which shows Hawkins County to be in the Yellow Zone based on 5-10% of COVID-19 tests from the previous week coming back positive.
A Red Zone designation, which calls for all schools to remain shut down, would require higher than 10% of new tests over the previous week being positive.
Between Aug. 24 and Aug. 30, a total of 34 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported in Hawkins County by the Tennessee Department of Health.
That’s down from earlier in August, when the county was spiking. The county’s two worst days of the pandemic were on Aug. 3, when there were 38 new cases, and Aug. 16, when there were 32 new cases.
Hixson said the trend for new COVID-19 cases in Hawkins County is decreasing. As a result, he and his staff have been updating district-wide operating plans and will seek to begin full system implementation, pending board approval this Thursday.
“I will be recommending we return students to school using a phased-in approach, starting with our elementary schools and proceeding up through high school,” Hixson said. “We have already returned KES (Keplar Elementary) and MBES (McPheeters Bend) as of this week, utilizing morning and afternoon groups. The plan would follow with all other K-4 grades. The recommended timeline would have all students (K-12) return to school Monday-Thursday by Sept 14.”
Hixson added, “This would give us a solid month to monitor student and staff safety prior to fall break. Following fall break, assuming we have no significant infections or large-scale quarantines, we would resume five days per week.”
COVID-19 infection at RMS
Hixson confirmed that a member of school administration at Rogersville Middle School had tested positive last week, but that hadn’t affected the school’s ability to deliver online instruction to students.
“Fortunately, in working with our local health department, it was determined that the only close contacts identified were fellow office employees,” Hixson said. “We have taken the necessary actions to identify these employees, and they will be isolated and quarantined according to the recommended protocol. We are praying for quick recoveries and returns for all affected.”
Hixson added, “School will continue (this week) as it has for the first two weeks. The central office and school employees will cover the absences resulting from the quarantine. Parents have been notified via a personal message from the principal.”
Hawkins mask mandate extended
On Monday, Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee announced he had extended the county’s mask mandate through the end of September.
The mandate states that cloth or other face coverings that cover the nose and mouth of a person to impede the spread of the virus during speaking, coughing, sneezing or other action shall be required in Hawkins County within all publicly accessible areas of commercial business establishments; in public outdoor areas where social distancing of at least 6 feet cannot be maintained; and within the publicly accessible areas of business and government offices where there is direct interaction with the public and social distancing of at least 6 feet cannot be maintained.
Lee has stated the mandate will not be enforced by law enforcement and there is no penalty for failure to obey. But courtroom officials have mandated masks in the Hawkins County Courthouse and Justice Center, and failure to obey can result in a contempt of court citation.
Church Hill nursing home update
According to the Tennessee Department of Health’s report released Friday, all 65 residents of the Church Hill Health Care and Rehab Center who had tested positive for COVID-19 over the past month have recovered.
The report also states there have been 10 COVID-associated deaths at CHHCRC since the pandemic began and a total of 30 staff members tested positive.
Statewide, out of 21,661 long-term health care facility residents tested, 2,495 tested positive for COVID-19, and 1,394 have recovered, with a total of 306 COVID-associated deaths reported.
Overall in Hawkins County, the Tennessee Department of Health reported that as of Monday, a total of 669 people have tested positive, 7,582 have tested negative and there have been 13 COVID-associated deaths.
School lunch and breakfast pickup
Breakfast and lunch meal pickup times for Hawkins County Schools during the pandemic closure will be between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Only students enrolled in HCS will be allowed to receive meals. Breakfast is free for all students this year. Lunch price is based on students’ status for free, reduced or full price.
Meals may be picked up at any school. If you need to complete a free and reduced meal application, go online at https://www.nlappscloud.com/ or pick up a copy at one of the school sites.