ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson announced Thursday that the county school system’s scheduled Jan. 20 return to the classroom has been moved back to Monday, Jan. 25.
Beginning Jan. 25, all Hawkins County schools will operate in-class instruction Monday through Thursday, with Fridays reserved for half-day virtual teaching — or in-class instruction for small groups of targeted students.
Meanwhile, classroom instruction for Rogersville City School students has been delayed until February, with the reopening staggered into three groups returning a week apart beginning with pre-K through second-graders on Feb. 1.
RCS Director J.T. Stroder said Thursday the plan is to keep students in the classroom by practicing strict COVID-19 prevention protocols and by bringing back students in three groups, which will allow time to teach safe practices and protocols with smaller groups of students during each of the first three weeks of February.
“Numbers are better than expected” in the county
With the exception of students previously approved for eLearning or the Hawkins County Virtual Academy (HCVA), all Hawkins County students will return to in-class instruction beginning Monday, Jan. 25.
Hixson said one reason for the schedule change is there are still quarantines that will be out through the middle of next week.
“Although the numbers look good, we wanted to start with as many staff present as possible before opening the doors,” Hixson said. “Probably jinxing it, but the numbers are better than expected following the holiday travel we expected of our students and staff.”
All approved spring 2021 virtual students, eLearners and HCVA students will continue their instruction online with their assigned teachers.
In-class instruction will take place Monday through Thursday, with Fridays reserved for half-day virtual and small, targeted in-class instruction.
Parents should contact their student’s teacher if they have questions regarding whether their child will need to attend the targeted instructional blocks on Fridays.
Hixson: “It is our goal to keep all schools open”
Potential COVID-19 closures will occur on a school-by-school basis as they did in the first semester.
Hixson said unless data dictates changes at any schools, the entire system will operate with this schedule through the month of February.
“We will continue to monitor COVID numbers and data relevant to school sites and will make adjustments with individual populations as necessary,” Hixson said. “We appreciate your support, patience, and input as we have prioritized the instruction and safety of our students. Please continue to adhere to our recommendations for safe return and involvement within our school facilities.”
Hixson added, “We have been blessed to maintain in-person instruction for the majority of the first semester, and with your help, it is our goal to keep all schools open throughout this semester. We look forward to seeing our students in-person once again.”
RCS: Fridays reserved for students who are struggling
Beginning Feb. 1, all pre-K through second-grade RCS students will return to the classroom for in-person instruction.
They will attend four days a week, and Fridays will be reserved for students who are behind or struggling.
Grades 3-5 will return to full in-person instruction on Monday Feb. 8 and attend four days a week under the same schedule, followed by grades 6-8, which will return on Feb. 17 (there’s no school on Feb. 15-16) under the same schedule.
Stroder noted that if your RCS student has been successful on virtual instruction and you plan to continue to have the student attend virtually, notify Shane Bailey at baileys@rcschool.net.
Stroder: “We will be following strict protocols”
“Our plan is to open and stay open and by staggering the start it will allow us to teach and practice safe protocols with the students so we are not attempting all at once,” Stroder said. “We will be following strict protocols to keep the school open for in-person instruction. Any students who have a temperature or are exhibiting symptoms will be sent home for quarantine.”
Stroder added, “We ask that you check your child on a daily basis for temperature and symptoms before school. Please keep them home if they do and contact us for protocol to return. We will do our best to contact trace among students and only quarantine students and staff who have been in close contact. CDC guidelines for quarantine will be followed.”
Temperatures will be taken on entry into the building in the mornings, social distancing must be observed at all times, and masks must be worn at all times by students and staff.
If your student does not wear a mask or maintain social distancing, RCS will require that student to attend virtually.