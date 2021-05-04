ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins County man accused in the Dec. 30, 2020, shooting of a family friend who lived in his home was served Sunday with a sealed Hawkins County grand jury indictment on a charge of second-degree murder.
Nathan Kendrick Lane, 35, of Rogersville has been held in the Hawkins County Jail since the night of the shooting. His bond is set at $500,000 pending his arraignment in Hawkins County Criminal Court, which is set for June 11.
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson told the Times News on Monday that the victim, Jordan Ridge Pilcher, 26, lived in the same residence as Lane, and was the father of Lane’s sister’s child.
Lawson said no other information about a possible motive for the shooting can be released at this time.
On Dec. 30 at 6:24 p.m., the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired at the Lane residence on Burem Road near Rogersville.
While en route, deputies were notified by Central Dispatch that Pilcher had been shot by Lane, and that Lane was still in the residence.
Upon arrival, Sgt. Sam Wilhoit and Deputy Bryan Sanders gave verbal commands for everyone inside to exit the house.
Lane was the first to exit and was detained, and he was followed by two witnesses.
According to reports, upon entering the residence Sanders and Wilhoit observed Pilcher lying unresponsive on the floor of a bedroom and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
CPR was administered by the HCSO until Hawkins County EMS arrived on the scene and took over.
A Remington 30-06 rifle was found on the bed in Lane’s bedroom and was determined to be the murder weapon.
More grand jury sealed indictments
The Hawkins County grand jury met on April 19 and handed down several other sealed indictments that will be arraigned on June 11, including:
Joshua Ray Alexander, 36, 100 Etter St., Rogersville, possession of meth with intent to deliver, and delivery of meth.
Shannon Dale Herron, 39, 114 Henderson St., Surgoinsville, possession of contraband (meth) in a penal facility.
Brandon Justin Crabtree, 30, 1043 Overhill Road, Rogersville, two counts of possession of meth with intent to deliver, delivery of meth and possession of meth with intent to deliver in violation of the Drug Free School Zone Act.
Nathan Paul Wilmoth, 35, 1749 Harris St., Kingsport, possession of meth with intent to deliver and delivery of meth.
Travis Blake Beck, 33, 519 Clay Road, Rogersville, three counts of possession of meth with intent to deliver and delivery of meth.
Other April 19 indictments
Other Hawkins County grand jury indictments handed down on April 19 and arraigned this past Friday included:
Jody Lee Horner, 27, 126 Davis Drive, Rogersville, theft under $1,000, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, promotion of meth manufacturing, maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are kept or sold, simple possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua Lee Worley, 39, 183 Housewright Hollow Road, Surgoinsville, possession of meth for delivery and violation of the Drug Free School Zone Act.
David Charles Gatewood, 56, 106 Builders Lane, Rogersville, possession of meth for delivery, violation of the Drug Free School Zone Act, driving while in possession of meth and driving on a revoked license third offense.
Caleb Andres Byrd, 24, 173 Whitaker Road, Bulls Gap, aggravated criminal trespass, unlawful carrying of a firearm and driving on a revoked license.
Joshua Anthony Lane, 28, 131 Greer-Johnson Road, Surgoinsville, theft over $1,000.
Tina Reese Collins, 55, 327 Wyatt Village Road, Bean Station, DUI fourth offense, driving on a revoked license third offense, open container, failure to maintain lane, registration violation, no insurance and violation of the implied consent law.
Joseph Earl Engwiller, 38, 1265 Lloyd’s Chapel Road, Mount Carmel, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, theft under $1,000 and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dylan Gregory Herron, 18, 132 Pine St., Church Hill, aggravated burglary, theft under $1,000 and simple assault.