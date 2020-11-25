ROGERSVILLE – Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson warned Wednesday of scam artists calling county residents claiming to be him or one of his deputies and demanding money.
Lawson said the callers tell their would-be victims that they have of out-of-state warrants for their arrest for crimes they had committed in past few months.
“These callers are requesting Social Security Information and/or demanding bond payments be made by credit cards or money cards purchased at CVS and Walmart,” Lawson said. “Actions such as this are never conducted by any Law Enforcement Agencies. The public is advised to hang up or not answer any unrecognized number. Should public receive this type telephone call, they is asked to report it to their local law enforcement agencies. “
Phony Paypal representative invades computer
On Nov. 13 a 66-year-old Rogersville woman told the HCSO she had an issue with Paypal and called what she thought was a Paypal representative identifying himself as Mike Parker.
Parker gave the woman a code to enter into her computer to start a “refund claim” but when she entered the code her computer shut down and was being controlled by the person calling himself Mike Parker.
When the woman asked Parker what was going on, he reportedly stated not to worry, and “smoke a cigarette”. She then became suspicious and turned her computer off. She stated she believes her information has been compromised.
Phony Amazon representative attempts $4k theft
On Nov. 12 a 78-year-old Bulls Gap man reported to the HCSO that he'd previously purchased a $125 Amazon gift card, but never used it and decided to cash it in.
The man looked online for a number he thought was an Amazon help line to initiate a refund, and spoke to a man calling himself Steve Smith, who took down the man's bank info to perform a refund.
Smith later contacted the man and stated that $4,000 had accidentally been deposited in his account. Smith instructed the man to go to Walmart and purchase eight $500 gift cards to pay back the excess funds deposited into his account.
Although he didn't fall for the big scam, the man did lose his $125 gift card to the scammer. He has since suspended the compromised account.