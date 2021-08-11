ROGERSVILLE — Tuesday marked eight weeks since Summer Wells, 5, was reported missing from her family’s home in the Beech Creek community in southeast Hawkins County.
On Wednesday, Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson posted a video on social media and said the case continues to be active and has not gone cold.
“We are still, as we speak, still looking into information we have received from (the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation) and that we are receiving from credible witnesses,” Lawson said. “We’re still being very active with it. It’s ongoing, it’s very intense, and it’s not cold at all.”
Lawson said the investigation, however, continues to be hampered by false information on social media.
“We’re getting calls in our office, and I’m sure TBI is getting them, and we’re getting emails from people concerned about things going on on social media and not true facts,” Lawson said. “It’s plain and simple. If they don’t hear it from me, or the TBI, it’s not true.”
The post stated many people have asked for an update on the case, and while law enforcement does not have any significant developments to share, Lawson wanted to reassure the public that the investigation is very much active.
Summer was reported missing from her Ben Hill Road residence on June 15 around 6:30 p.m.
There was a 13-day massive search involving more than 1,100 searchers, not including police, covering 4.6 square miles surrounding her home.
However, neither the search nor the investigation has resulted in information leading to Summer’s recovery or what happened to her.