ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday evening it has received complaints from citizens who received phone calls from an unknown person using an officer’s name in an attempt to scam money.
According to Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, the individual informs the intended victim they owe money because they have a failure to appear arrest warrant. The intended victim must pay the caller to avoid arrest.
"This is a scam," Lawson said. "Please do not send the money. Law enforcement will never ask for money or request that you get a prepaid debit card or green dot card and provide the account number."
Lawson recommends that if you receive this call, hang up and call the sheriff’s office at (423) 272-4848 or (423) 272-7121 and request to speak to the officer or a detective.