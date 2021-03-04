CHURCH HILL — A Hawkins County man who is already facing stalking and escape charges in Hawkins County is now also wanted for allegedly threatening to “blow up” his ex-girlfriend last week.
Nicholas Shane Hoard, 23, 1323 Jarvis Road, Rogersville, had been ordered by Sessions Judge Todd Ross to stay away from the victim’s residence, which is located near Church Hill, following a Jan. 10 stalking arrest.
The victim told Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jamie Smith that on the morning Feb. 24 she awoke to find Hoard asleep in a car in her driveway.
“She went and woke him up and told him to leave,” Smith stated in his report. “(The victim) stated that Mr. Hoard told her ‘if you call the police I will blow you up.’ (The victim) stated he opened the gas tank and removed the cap.”
The victim stated that Hoard then climbed through her bedroom window that he’d previously broken during the incident that resulted in his first stalking arrest.
“Mr. Hoard was cursing, yelling and threatening to harm her,” Smith stated in his report. “Mr. Hoard ran from the residence when he heard police coming.”
Smith said that he located Hoard behind the victim’s residence, but Hoard ran into the woods. As of Wednesday, he remained at large.
With regard to the Feb. 24 incident, he is wanted on charges including aggravated stalking, criminal trespass and evading arrest.
Hoard was arrested on Jan. 10 and charged with stalking after he was allegedly found hiding in the shed of his ex-girlfriend, who had ended the relationship a month earlier.
The victim stated she took her dog outside to her shed, and when she opened it she found Hoard sitting inside. The victim stated she told Hoard to leave, but he refused.
She further alleged that Hoard has hidden in her shed many times, and was showing up without consent, terrorizing her nightly and has opened her bedroom window and tried to grab her.
Smith noted that according to Hawkins County Central Dispatch, the HCSO has been dispatched to the victim’s house six times on complaints of Hoard being there since the first of the year.
As for the pending escape charge, following Hoard’s first stalking arrest he was granted an opportunity to attend drug rehab by the court, but he left rehab before completing the program. The court then reportedly released Hoard on furlough to attend rehab, and when he failed to show up an escape warrant was filed on Feb. 24.
Hoard also picked up a pending theft charge on Feb. 25. According to a report filed by HCSO Sgt. Sam Wilhoit, on Feb. 25, around 8 p.m., Hoard pulled up to the Mechanics Shop on Burem Road near Rogersville and stole a speaker and amps valued at $300.
At the time Hoard was accompanied by a female passenger who owns the vehicle and confirmed the theft allegation. The female passenger told the HCSO stated she didn’t know ahead of time why he was stopping there.