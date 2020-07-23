ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County returned $98,300 worth of delinquent tax real estate to the property tax rolls in 2019-20, but there’s still plenty of seized land available for sale, including 29 lots that county commissioners recommended for sale Wednesday.
The Delinquent Tax Committee (DTC) approved bids for three sales including one two-acre lot on Flatwood Lane just north of Rogersville; three small lots on North Central Avenue in Church Hill of 0.13, 0.05 and 0.05 of an acre; and 25 small landlocked lots in the Camelot community near Clinch Mountain totaling 2.53 acres.
The next step is approval of those bids by the full county commission, probably at the Aug. 24 meeting.
If the full commission approves the bids, those properties will be advertised in the newspaper for sale one time, after which new bids can still be made on those properties for 10 days.
If there is no new bid after the 10 days, the current bid is final and the property can be transferred. If there is a higher bid, that new bid must come back before the DTC and county commission for approval again.
Flatwood Lane
Bids were coming in on the two-acre lot on Flatwood Lane right up until the DTC meeting began at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Granville Lawson, who owns property adjoining the Flatwood Lane property, originally posted a bid of $1,600, but a counterbid was made Tuesday by Brandy Long.
Hawkins County accounting assistant Whitney Good, who oversees delinquent tax property sales, told the DTC Wednesday that Lawson and Long then became involved in a bidding war for the property, with Lawson making the last offer of $2,750.
Long reportedly told Good she was on her way to Rogersville to counter Lawson’s last bid, but she hadn’t arrived by the time the DTC meeting began, and the committee agreed to accept Lawson’s bid.
The amount of back taxes on that property is $1,727, and the county has owned the property for the past 74 months.
North Central Avenue
Good told the DTC that William E. Derrick and Teresa Muehl bid a total of $300 for the three small lots on North Central Avenue in Church Hill totaling 0.23 acres. Those lots are adjacent to Muehl’s home, and Good said apparently some of Muehl’s plumbing infrastructure is underground on those properties.
The amount of back taxes owed on those three lots is $1,965, and the county took over the property in 2004.
The $300 bid was approved 4-1 with only committee member Donnie Tally voting no.
“That’s $100 per property,” Tally said.
Good replied, “If you look at the parcels, we’re talking about 0.05 of an acre (twice), and 0.13. We’re not even getting up to a quarter of an acre for these properties.”
Camelot
The DTC voted 5-0 to approve a $501 bid from Darrell Bailey for 25 landlocked properties in the Camelot community, totaling 2.53 acres. The biggest lot in the group is 0.36 of an acre. There are also 11 lots that are 0.09 of an acre; seven that are 0.08 of an acre; five that are 0.10 of an acre, and one that is 0.12 of an acre.
There was a previous offer of $500 for those same lots, but the bidder has since passed away.
Good noted that the county has had those properties since 1981, and she estimated that back taxes and interest are approximately $20,000.
“Mr. Bailey is aware the property is landlocked,” Good said. “He lives in that area. When I spoke with him he said … he’s familiar with it. He just wants to purchase property over there.”
Good added, “You’re not going to return much to the tax roll, but it gets rid of that (county-owned property). Five hundred dollars is better than nothing.”
Increasing county tax rolls
Hawkins County completed a total of nine delinquent tax sales in the last fiscal year for an overall sale price of $25,309 for property listed on the tax rolls as valued at $98,300.
Although the county received only about a quarter of the land’s value, Tally noted that the main goal is to return delinquent tax properties to the tax rolls and begin collecting property tax on them again.
Good noted that there is a delinquent tax sale list available on the Hawkins County Chancery Court Clerk & Master website.
Sales that took place in 2019-20
James Smith purchased 128 Smith Road, which is valued at $8,400, for $2,249.
Michael Burton purchased a lot on Flatwood Lane valued at $15,300 for $3,000.
Tammy Hartman purchased a lot on Gentry Hollow valued at $9,900 for $1,500.
John Watts purchased a lot on Phillips Town valued at $9,600 for $2,196.
Joshua and Jeremy Hurd purchased two lots on Tranbarger Road valued at $9,800 for $4,267.
Jody and Lori Davis purchased property on Knox Hollow Road valued at $6,600 for $350.
George Parker purchased property on Spears Road valued at $1,500 for $200.
Charles Housewright purchased property on Highway 11-W valued at $20,000 for $8,250.
Duane and Lena Beasley purchased 52 lots at Camelot valued at $17,200 for $3,295.