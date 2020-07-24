ROGERSVILLE — The first day of classroom instruction in Hawkins County Schools has been bumped back a week to Aug. 10, although teacher meetings with students and parents, as well as back to school walk-through events will take place virtually at each school Aug. 4, 5, and 7.
Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson released a “start of school” update on Thursday, noting that there have been rumors, conflicting information and lots of questions over the past week regarding school opening and operation as the 2020-21 school year begins.
Plans can change daily as the COVID-19 crisis changes, and Hixson encouraged parents and students to regularly check the school system’s website at www.hck12.net for updates.
The school system will also post reminders on it Facebook page.
Monitoring the COVID-19 threat level
Hixson noted that the school system is still utilizing
the “epi curves” website from the Tennessee Department of Health
to determine the COVID-19 threat level in Hawkins County, although he has asked regional heath officials to assist in breaking down current COVID-19 data relevant to Hawkins County school populations so decisions are based on data affecting the students and staff.
Green Level on Epic Curves means schools remain open, operating as normal with general safety precautions in place. Hawkins County Schools will enlist parents and community in assisting with ensuring student safety and health.
Average rate of active new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 County residents is five or less, over the last 14-day period (or as identified by school site).
Yellow Level on Epi Curves means Schools are eventually forced to alter educational models. Hawkins County Schools would employ a remote/in-person hybrid learning scenario. Under the YELLOW phase, Hawkins County’s model would consist of bringing half of students into classrooms Mondays and Tuesdays, half in the classroom Wednesday and Thursday, and working with all students remotely on Fridays while deep-cleaning all facilities.
Average rate of active new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 County residents is higher than six over the last 14-day period (or as identified by school site).
Red Level on Epi Curves means Schools close to students on campus, and there are subsequent school/community- based closures. In the event of school closures, Hawkins County Schools would employ a remote learning plan, consisting of all teachers teaching students remotely in live sessions where possible.
Average rate of new cases of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 County residents is consistently and substantially higher than 10 over the last 14- day period (or as identified by school site).
Starting the Hawkins County school year
“As some have noticed, surrounding school systems have already started delaying start dates,” Hixson said. “We will open the school year on Aug 4 as planned, but will do so with virtual parent and student meetings and walkthroughs on Aug 4, Aug 5, and Aug 7.”
Aug. 6 is Election Day and there will be no school activities.
“We will clean all facilities in preparation for Monday, Aug. 10, in the event we can open under the Yellow phase,” Hixson added. “Please look for information from your school site regarding the Aug 4 -7 events and the opening phase. Students will be on site, if we are able to open in “Yellow” on Aug. 10. Buses will run for those who will be on campuses on Monday and Tuesday, and again Wednesday and Thursday, for the respective groups. Friday, all students will work from home remotely.”
A change to the “yellow” plan
“We will continue in-class teaching for all PreK-2 graders at our school sites Mondays through Thursdays during Yellow phases,” Hixson said. “This group represents the critical age to establish strong reading foundations. The American Academy of Pediatrics highly recommends schools make every effort to keep students in school, especially those within this age range. According to the latest press release from the AAP, ‘the AAP strongly advocates that all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school’.”
Hixson added, “The Tennessee Department of Education agrees and has highly recommended the same. This age range is also the most difficult to effectively engage through virtual learning. Therefore, Hawkins County will make every effort to keep PreK– second-grade students in class, four days per week, separated as much as possible during any Yellow phase events.”
Special populations students will be given the option to receive their services and core curriculum in school during any Yellow phase event.
School administrators hope to be able to release school start-up details and schedules beginning the week of July 27.
At that point parents will be hearing from school sites regarding specific information.
Hixson noted that information is coming in daily can and potentially will require adjustments to school plans, and administrators are trying to keep parents informed.
Online instruction options in Hawkins County
There are two virtual options for parents this year.
Hawkins County Virtual Academy (HCVA) is a long-term virtual educational program in its second year. It offers up to 150 seats for those who wish to participate in virtual learning long-term, preferably for the 2020-21 school year. This is also offered for students who have internships, jobs, dual enrollment, early military entrance, etc. and who may need flexible instructional times.
Hawkins County eLearning Program (HCeLP) is a new addition, adding short-term and as-needed virtual learning options for students who do not feel safe returning to school. HCeLP is intended to be a semester-to-semester option and will be the platform used if the system has to move everyone toward virtual learning during the course of the school year.
Parents who wish to utilize this option will need to sign up no later than Friday, July 24.
In the event Hawkins County Schools enters a Red phase, it will employ the HCeLP for all students. All students will receive log-in and account information at the start of this school year. Teachers and students will have opportunities to explore this tool within their classroom environments and at home once they have their accounts established. Any transitions to full virtual instruction will be easier if students are exposed to these tools prior to that point, if possible.
Masks on School campus
“Of all the phone calls and questions we have received, this tends to be the most frustrating for parents on either side of this topic,” Hixson said. “There are those who wish masks to be mandated for all staff and students. There are those who desire personal choice. At this point, we will provide masks for all employees and students. We are encouraging staff in the Yellow phase of operation to wear masks in all common areas.”
Hixson added, “Student mask wearing remains a personal decision, one that each parent and student will need to make. We will make it abundantly clear that no matter the personal choice, we will act professionally toward one another and will expect the same of all students.”
Sports in the fall season
On July 22 the TSSAA Board of Control approved the following regulations and guidelines for all high school sports in Tennessee:
Non-contact fall sports may proceed in accordance with the TSSAA sports calendar. All contact sports, including the fall sports of football and girls’ soccer, continue to be limited to strength training and conditioning in accordance with the Governor’s Executive Orders.
Executive Order No. 38 prohibited contact sporting events and activities. Executive Order No. 50 extended that prohibition through Aug. 29, 2020.
TSSAA is hopeful that the prohibition on contact sporting events and activities at the high school level will be lifted by Aug. 3, which will allow teams to proceed in accordance with the TSSAA sports calendar in football and girls’ soccer.
However, in the event the prohibition is not lifted by that date, the Board of Control has approved a contingency plan that will allow those sports to proceed whenever the prohibition is lifted.